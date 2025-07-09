European Champions choose Liverpool Waters for club location

Waterside regeneration specialist, Peel Waters, has confirmed another two-year lease with Friends of Allonby Canoe Club for the use of Collingwood Dock, at Liverpool Waters, and hopes to see the facility grow into a more permanent base in future.

Liverpool Waters has supported the volunteer-led amateur Liverpool club, which has recently been crowned both National and European Canoe Polo Champions, for over 11 years. The lease currently includes the use of Collingwood Dock itself, and a section of adjoining land.

Friends of Allonby Canoe Club has been running since 1981 and has been based at Collingwood Docks, Liverpool Waters, since 2012. The not-for-profit club serves the local community as well as holding national events within the Liverpool Waters dock system.

It is the leading club in the UK and Europe for Canoe Polo, which is a five a side team game played in kayaks, and has members competing in the national squad and worldwide. The club also has a core group of recreational paddlers and offers coaching for newcomers.

Collingwood Dock sits between Everton Football Club’s brand-new Hill Dickinson stadium, and the 10.5 hectare Central Docks neighbourhood, which will be home to Central Park, one of the city’s largest green spaces.

Keith Meadows, Chairman of Friends of Allonby Canoe Club, commented: “Since being established at Collingwood Dock, the club has grown from strength to strength. We are very grateful to Peel Waters for supporting us and renewing our lease for another two years, as we hope to be here for many years to come. We love it at Liverpool Waters and it’s fantastic to be part of an area which has some really exciting plans for the future regeneration of the docks.”

Liza Marco, Senior Asset Manager at Liverpool Waters, added: “We are very proud to support Friends of Allonby Canoe Club, and would like to congratulate them on their recent success.

“It has been wonderful to see their growth over the years, and we would love to expand this facility to create a more permanent base for the club in the future. We love to support local organisations that benefit our communities by bringing people together, enriching their lives, and making good use of our waterfront.

“Collingwood Dock is a fantastic location right at the heart of Liverpool Waters and it’s fantastic to see the club out on the water each week, welcoming new paddlers as well as coaching the more competitive elite teams.”

Friends of Allonby Canoe Club runs sessions at Collingwood Dock every Tuesday evening, Thursday evening and Saturday morning. For more information visit www.friendsofallonby.org.uk or see @foaliverpool on Instagram.