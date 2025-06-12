Everyday climate action goes mainstream as Great Big Green Week wraps up
From clothes swaps to climate concerts, thousands of events have brought communities together in a show of practical, planet-friendly action. And new polling released today by The Climate Coalition shows why: going green makes financial sense.
A majority of people say actions like buying second-hand (69%) and wasting less food (66%) cut costs. Over half believe growing your own food (56%) or eating more veg and less meat (48%) also helps the wallet.
It’s not just talk — people are walking the walk:
41% bought second-hand in the past month
37% made energy-saving changes at home
36% walked or cycled instead of driving
And the conversation is catching on: 80% feel comfortable talking about climate change with family, and 77% with friends.
“This isn’t fringe behaviour. It’s mainstream,” said Helen Meech, Executive Director of The Climate Coalition. “People are making everyday changes that save money and help the environment. The shift is happening — and it’s hopeful.”
With a final flurry of events planned this weekend, Great Big Green Week is ending on a high, powered by quiet climate leadership in homes, high streets and community halls across the country.
