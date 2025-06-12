Everyday climate action goes mainstream as Great Big Green Week wraps up

As the final weekend of Great Big Green Week approaches, more than a million people across the UK are proving that green living isn’t niche, it’s normal.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From clothes swaps to climate concerts, thousands of events have brought communities together in a show of practical, planet-friendly action. And new polling released today by The Climate Coalition shows why: going green makes financial sense.

A majority of people say actions like buying second-hand (69%) and wasting less food (66%) cut costs. Over half believe growing your own food (56%) or eating more veg and less meat (48%) also helps the wallet.

It’s not just talk — people are walking the walk:

Beach cleans have been popular during Great Big Green Week

41% bought second-hand in the past month

37% made energy-saving changes at home

36% walked or cycled instead of driving

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the conversation is catching on: 80% feel comfortable talking about climate change with family, and 77% with friends.

“This isn’t fringe behaviour. It’s mainstream,” said Helen Meech, Executive Director of The Climate Coalition. “People are making everyday changes that save money and help the environment. The shift is happening — and it’s hopeful.”

With a final flurry of events planned this weekend, Great Big Green Week is ending on a high, powered by quiet climate leadership in homes, high streets and community halls across the country.

Find out what events are happening in your area at: https://www.greatbiggreenweek.com/events_calendar