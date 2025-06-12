Everyday climate action goes mainstream as Great Big Green Week wraps up

By Sara McCracken
Contributor
Published 12th Jun 2025, 16:50 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 09:08 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

As the final weekend of Great Big Green Week approaches, more than a million people across the UK are proving that green living isn’t niche, it’s normal.

From clothes swaps to climate concerts, thousands of events have brought communities together in a show of practical, planet-friendly action. And new polling released today by The Climate Coalition shows why: going green makes financial sense.

A majority of people say actions like buying second-hand (69%) and wasting less food (66%) cut costs. Over half believe growing your own food (56%) or eating more veg and less meat (48%) also helps the wallet.

It’s not just talk — people are walking the walk:

Beach cleans have been popular during Great Big Green Weekplaceholder image
Beach cleans have been popular during Great Big Green Week

41% bought second-hand in the past month

37% made energy-saving changes at home

36% walked or cycled instead of driving

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And the conversation is catching on: 80% feel comfortable talking about climate change with family, and 77% with friends.

“This isn’t fringe behaviour. It’s mainstream,” said Helen Meech, Executive Director of The Climate Coalition. “People are making everyday changes that save money and help the environment. The shift is happening — and it’s hopeful.”

With a final flurry of events planned this weekend, Great Big Green Week is ending on a high, powered by quiet climate leadership in homes, high streets and community halls across the country.

Find out what events are happening in your area at: https://www.greatbiggreenweek.com/events_calendar

Related topics:People
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice