Exciting new partnership to further “raise standards and aspiration” in the Wirral

Five primary schools arranged a day of celebration to mark the fact they have formalised their strong working relationships by joining together to join the Leading Learners Multi-Academy Trust.

The five schools, including Brookdale, Mendell, Manor, Overchurch Junior and Sandbrook primaries, have been working closely with the Trust for the last two years. During this time, they have collectively seen outcomes strengthen and a host of new opportunities provided for the children.

Catherine O’Neill Edwards, Headteacher at Mendell Primary School, said: “Our school has been energised and invigorated by our new partnerships and approaches.

“Our staff have received fantastic training, our curriculum has been revolutionised and, most importantly, we have been able to offer our children some new and exciting enrichment experiences. This is all helping to raise standards and aspirations across our community.”

Bluey visit Mendell Primary School

To celebrate the fact that all the schools are now formally part of the Trust, the five schools joined with Trust leaders to have a day where the individual talents and skills of every child were celebrated and championed. Pupils showcased their creativity and abilities in everything from art competitions to climbing wall contests.

In addition, one of the highlight of the day was a surprise guest appearance by beloved children’s character Bluey, who delighted the children and added even more excitement to the day.

Yvonne Brown, CEO of Leading Learners MAT, expressed her pride at welcoming the new additions to the Leading Learners family.

She said: “We are thrilled that these five incredible schools have chosen to come into our Trust. They are really thriving and, together with our schools in the north west and Yorkshire, will form a unique family of schools driven by putting our brilliant children first.

Bluey visits Brookdale Primary School

“By working together, we are able to provide even more opportunities for our pupils to be resilient and discover their ambition and integrity. Community is at the core of our values, and this celebration highlights that we truly can achieve more together."

For more information about Leading Learners MAT and the Trust’s schools, visit www.leadinglearnersmat.co.uk.