Experience the magic of Oz in new themed accommodation at Gulliver’s World!

Exciting new accommodation has opened at Gulliver’s World, inspired by the theme park’s magical new Land of Oz area.

Featuring new rides and attractions, Land of Oz opened earlier this year, and the immersive area is now the inspiration behind a new room in the Warrington resort’s hotel.

The Land of Oz room sleeps two adults and two children and has an ensuite and balcony, while the colourful décor features characters from Oz – including Dorothy, Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion, Tin Man, and Toto the dog.

Craig Clews, resort director at Gulliver’s World, said: “Our themed accommodation, in both our hotel and the dens, lodges and tipis in Wilderness Wharf, is incredibly popular with families and we are thrilled to introduce a Land of Oz room in the hotel. The colourful décor features all the famous characters and we’re sure it will prove a hit with visitors – so best book in quickly!”

The new Land of Oz themed room at Gulliver’s World.

To find out more about Gulliver’s World, the Land of Oz room and all the other accommodation on offer, please visit: www.gulliversworldresort.co.uk

The Land of Oz area in the theme park features two fantastic rides – Munchkin Motors and Winged Monkeys – and the Upside Down House, a dazzling interactive experience for all the family and a great place to take memorable, funny and surreal photos and videos that can be flipped upside down and shared on your favourite social media platforms.

Of course, there is a whole lot more to do and see in Gulliver’s World, which home to more than 50 rides, attractions, shows and activities, including The Pirate Ship, Desperado Drop, and animatronic dinosaurs, along with Gulliver’s Gears – a car-themed area with two exciting rides: the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster, and Overdrive, a 360-degree thrill and one of Gulliver’s most daring rides.

Gulliver’s World opened in 1989, the second of the four theme parks in the Gulliver’s family, the others being Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes, and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.