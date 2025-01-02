Expert advice on offer for home seekers in Halewood

Buyers looking for a new home this new year have been invited to an expert led event hosted by Redrow.

A range of energy efficient properties will soon be ready for new owners located at a number of the homebuilders’ developments across the North West.

The ‘New Year New Home’ events will be held on Saturday, January 11 and Sunday, January 12 from 10am to 5.30pm at the following developments:

  • Hilton Grange, Halewood
  • Round Hill Gardens, Congleton
  • King’s Moat Garden Village, Chester
  • Tabley Park, Knutsford
  • Daresbury Garden Village, Daresbury
  • Redrow Hartford
  • Woodford Garden Village, Woodford
  • Ledsham Garden Village, Ledsham
  • The Grange, Yew Tree Park, Burscough
  • Oakwood Fields, Lowton
The Finches at Hilton GrangeThe Finches at Hilton Grange
New home experts will be on hand to discuss the properties available, as well as answer any questions about the development and the buying process.

The team will also be offering stamp duty or deposit contributions on selected properties, as well as explaining how Redrow’s Help to Sell scheme and part exchange schemes can help those with a property to sell.

“This is a chance not to be missed for someone looking for a new home this new year,” said Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director at Redrow NW.

“Many of our developments are now well established and proving to be popular choices among homebuyers searching for an energy efficient, low maintenance home and a better way to live. We’re inviting people to come and have a look around and find out more about our beautiful properties.”

For further information about the properties available in the north west visit the website.

