Expert reveals how mulching can nourish and protect your garden

As the growing season gets into full swing, savvy gardeners know that mulching is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to improve plant health, conserve moisture and suppress weeds. But what exactly is mulching and how can you implement it effectively in your garden?

Tom Clamp, head of technical at Doff Portland, a manufacturer of premium garden care products, shares his expert advice on the benefits of mulching and how to do it right.

What is mulching and why is it important?

Mulching is the process of covering the soil with a protective layer of organic or inorganic material.

“It’s a crucial step in maintaining a healthy garden,” Tom explains. “Mulch helps regulate soil temperature, reduce evaporation, suppress weeds and improve soil structure over time.”

A well-mulched garden not only looks tidier but also provides essential nutrients as organic mulches decompose, enriching the soil naturally.

What is the best mulch for your garden?

Choosing the right mulch depends on your plants and garden conditions.

According to Tom, organic mulches such as compost, bark chippings, leaf mould and well-rotted manure are the best options. “These all improve soil fertility while retaining moisture and suppressing weeds,” he explains.

For flower beds and borders, decorative bark is an excellent choice, enhancing soil health while adding a stylish effect. For vegetable patches, organic compost enriches the soil and encourages strong plant growth.

Are there any disadvantages to mulching?

While mulching has many benefits, improper use can lead to problems.

“Applying mulch too thickly can suffocate plant roots or create a haven for pests,” warns Tom. “Always apply mulch in a layer of 5-7cm, ensuring it doesn’t touch plant stems to prevent rot.”

Some organic mulches, such as fresh wood chips, can also temporarily deplete nitrogen from the soil as they decompose. “To counteract this, use a nitrogen-rich fertiliser alongside your mulch,” Tom advises.

When is the best time to mulch in the UK?

The best times to mulch are spring and autumn. “In spring, mulching helps retain moisture before the hotter months arrive, while in autumn, it protects roots from winter frost,” Tom explains.

For best results, mulch after a period of rain when the soil is already moist. “This locks in the moisture and reduces the need for frequent watering,” he adds.

Is mulch the same as compost?

While mulch and compost are often confused, they serve different purposes. “Compost is a nutrient-rich soil amendment, while mulch is a protective covering,” Tom clarifies.

“Compost improves soil fertility directly, whereas mulch helps maintain soil health by conserving moisture and preventing weed growth.”

For gardeners looking to boost soil quality, multi-purpose compost can be used alongside mulch for optimal results.

Mulching and lawn care: Tackling moss growth

While mulching is excellent for flower beds and vegetable patches, lawn care requires a different approach, particularly when dealing with moss.

Moss can quickly take over a lawn, particularly in damp or shaded areas, competing with grass for nutrients and moisture. “The key to tackling moss is improving lawn conditions to make it less hospitable,” says Tom.

Start by mowing your lawn as short as possible. Then, use a rake or scarifier to ensure that all dead grass, moss and debris are removed.

After clearing the moss, aerate the lawn to improve drainage and reduce compaction. "A garden fork or hollow-tine aerator will help water and nutrients reach the roots more effectively," he explains.

Once these steps are completed, overseed any bare patches with grass seed and feed the lawn with a balanced fertiliser to encourage healthy regrowth.

Healthy soil, healthier plants

By selecting the right mulch and applying it correctly, gardeners can enjoy healthier plants, better soil structure and reduced maintenance. “A little effort now will pay off in the long run,” Tom concludes.

