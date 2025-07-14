Explore The Meadows’ new show homes this July

Linden Homes is hosting a launch weekend 19th - 20th July

Linden Homes’ latest development, The Meadows, is opening two high-quality, carefully curated show homes in Whiston this July.

The three-bedroom Eveleigh and Mountford house types have both been selected to showcase Linden’s signature modern design. Design experts, Lifestyle Interiors, have consciously planned the show homes to offer homebuyers a glimpse at the lifestyle on offer in a Linden Home.

Gemma Schofield, Managing Director at Lifestyle Interiors, commented: “Our design inspiration stemmed from a desire to create distinct yet harmonious atmospheres that reflect both classic elegance and vibrant modern living. The first show home embraces a timeless palette of navy and white, evoking a crisp, coastal sophistication that feels both serene and refined.

The Meadows

“In contrast, the second show home celebrates confident use of colour, thoughtfully blending duck egg blue, sage green, and deep burgundy to create a rich, layered environment. This palette was inspired by nature and heritage interiors, aiming to bring warmth, personality, and depth to each space while maintaining a sense of cohesion and flow throughout the home.”

At the launch weekend on 19th and 20th July, guests can enjoy tasty treats and refreshments while chatting to the Linden Homes team and its trusted financial advisors about the homes and incentives available at The Meadows.

As a five-star housebuilder, Linden Homes is recognised for its high-quality, energy-efficient homes, designed for flexibility and backed by a 10-year warranty. It is bringing 54 three and four-bedroom homes to The Meadows at Halsnead Garden Village, with the first completions expected later this year.

It is currently offering its Deposit Assist scheme on selected plots at The Meadows. This means if a friend or family member contributes a minimum of 5% towards a homebuyer's deposit, Linden Homes will gift £2,000 to the contributor and the buyer will also receive £5,000 to help with moving costs.

The Meadows

Zac Worthington, Managing Director at Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, commented: “Opening show homes at a new development like The Meadows always feels like a celebration. We can proudly show homebuyers the quality of the properties we are bringing to Whiston and help them visualise life in a Linden home. We’ve already seen our first reservations at The Meadows, and I’m looking forward to many other homebuyers finding their dream home here.”

The official opening weekend will take place on Saturday 19th July, and Sunday 20th July, from 10:30 am to 4:30 pm. To register your interest in a tour visit: https://www.lindenhomes.co.uk/developments/merseyside/the-meadows-whiston