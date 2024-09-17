Extra date for Oktoberfest Liverpool so raise a stein and celebrate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An extra date has been announced for this year’s Oktoberfest Liverpool event which is the biggest celebration of Bavarian culture in the North West. An evening session on Friday 18th October has been added to the weekend event at the city’s waterfront Exhibition Centre with organisers also announcing some extra surprises to the line-up including live music from Fat Cat Brass and funfair rides.

Paul Laing from Oktoberfest Liverpool said:

Host Kam Wojtow and guests raise a stein!

“We’ve had a great reaction from people to this year’s festival which includes more live entertainment, more funfair rides and we hope more lederhosen!

“Our host is Beer Guide Worldwide’s Kam Wojtow who will the keep the sessions moving along with party games to win prizes - and we’ve got the biggest bar in the city with plenty of room to line up some steins.

“So, get dressed up and come and experience the famous Oktoberfest atmosphere with hundreds of others in a safe indoor environment.”

Sessions take place on Friday 18th October 6pm-11pm; Saturday 19th October 12pm-5pm; 6pm-11pm and Sunday 20th October 12pm-6pm with tickets priced at £12.50 (not including booking fee). VIP huts are also available for up to eight people and cost £480 with all tickets available at https://www.ticketquarter.co.uk/Online/article/oktoberfest-liverpool-2024

For more information follow on Facebook or Instagram: @oktoberfestliverpool