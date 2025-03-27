Fab four become fully-qualified solicitors at Jackson Lees Group

Law firm Jackson Lees Group is celebrating the success of four trainee solicitors who have become fully qualified following the completion of their final exams.

Erin Sunderland, Zita Kiszko and Emily Hutton joined the group, which has offices in Liverpool and Wirral, as paralegals while Zoe McConville started as a conveyancing assistant.

Esther Leach, managing director at Jackson Lees Group, said: “Developing our people has always been and will remain a priority for us at Jackson Lees Group, and I feel incredibly lucky that we have been able to support these four brilliant lawyers all the way through their training and examinations to now being fully qualified.

“I am proud seeing how they have developed into confident, capable, excellent lawyers and I am very pleased that they will all be continuing their legal careers with us.”

L-R: Erin Sunderland, Zita Kiszko, Zoe McConville and Emily Hutton

Erin initially joined the group’s Actions Against the Police team and then during her training contract worked in the civil litigation and community care teams. She has now returned to the Actions Against the Police team.

She said: “My journey to becoming a lawyer has helped me grow on both a personal and a professional level. I feel incredibly grateful not only to reach this milestone, but also to be working for a firm which perfectly aligns with my values and allows me the opportunity to do meaningful work that makes a real impact.

“I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. I am so excited for this next chapter.”

Zoe has worked in the Covid Inquiry, wills, trusts and probate and Court of Protection teams since she began her training contract. She has returned to the Covid Inquiry team after qualifying.

She said: “The journey to qualification has been long and at times very challenging, but the hard work feels worth it now.

“I have worked with some brilliant lawyers during my training and I am grateful for all of the help they have given. I am excited to begin my career as a qualified solicitor and I am lucky to do that whilst working on such a monumental Inquiry.”

Zita started at Jackson Lees in the Court of Protection team. She also spent time in the clinical negligence team during her training before returning to the Court of Protection team to qualify.

She said: “The support and experience I have gained here has been instrumental in my development and so I am thrilled to be continuing my journey as a Court of Protection solicitor.”

Emily’s career began in the family team and she has qualified with a specialisation in that area of law.

“I have been lucky to work closely alongside an incredibly talented and experienced team, and I couldn’t have done it without their endless guidance and support,” she said.

“I am looking forward to the next stage of my career in the O team.”

Jackson Lees Group comprises Broudie Jackson Canter, Farrington Law and Jackson Lees and has its headquarters in Liverpool city centre. It also has offices in Wirral and Southport, employing more than 280 people.

Broudie Jackson Canter specialises in civil liberties and social welfare, with teams working on actions against the police, inquests and inquiries, immigration, criminal matters, prison law and family and children law.

Jackson Lees advises clients across a diverse range of specialisms including family matters, wills and probate, conveyancing, commercial, litigation, employment, Court of Protection, medical negligence and personal injury.

Farrington Law specialises in private client services and commercial property.

Jackson Lees Group is part of MAPD Group, which was founded by Brian Cullen and Joanna Kingston-Davies in 2020 to power the growth of local law firms nationally through acquisition. The initials stand for Making a Positive Difference.