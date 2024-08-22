Fantastic GCSE and BTEC results for The Academy St Nicholas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Academy of St Nicholas, Garston, is celebrating another brilliant year of GCSE and BTEC results.

From 8am this morning [Thursday, 22 August], eager students, accompanied by proud parents and family members, arrived at the Horrocks Avenue-based academy to open the envelopes containing their results.

Overall, the academy has seen students achieving top grades in a wide range of subjects including grade 9s in art and design, English language, English literature, maths, science and religious studies.

Sebastian from The Academy of St Nicholas

It has also seen an increase in the number of students securing grades 7-9 compared to last year, as well as an increase in the number of students achieving distinction* or distinction grades in vocational courses.

Many St Nicholas students will continue their education at All Saints Sixth Form College, which is located on the same campus as the academy. Others will join the world of work or pursue exciting apprenticeship opportunities.

Some of this year’s top achievers include Sebastian who has achieved amazing outcomes, with grade 9s in science, maths, English language, English literature and religious studies. Sebastian also achieved impressive grade 8s in computer science and geography.

In addition to this, he has also undertaken further maths and achieved a grade 7. Sebastian will return to All Saints Sixth Form College in September to study mathematics, physics and computer science.

The Academy of St Nicholas student, Catherine.

Sebastian was elated with the outcome and his parents thanked the staff for their commitment and support in securing these grades.

Sebastian said: “I am so pleased with these results. They now give me options for sixth form and beyond.”

He reiterated the words of his parents and stated: “The staff have been very helpful. It wasn’t just about supporting and directing my studies, but they also helped me manage the stress and pressures of all of the exams.”

Fellow student Catherine also achieved great results as a product of her commitment to her studies. She achieved grade 9s in science and art, and grade 8s in geography, maths and religious studies.

Catherine will also return to All Saints Sixth Form College to study mathematics, physics and chemistry.

Other triumphs include student, Bolu, who only started his GCSE studies in Year 11 and achieved grade 7s in almost all subjects.

He is delighted with his achievements and said: “I had ambitions to pass all of my subjects, and these results are better than I could have hoped for.”

He plans to return to All Saints Sixth Form College to study maths, physics and chemistry.

Headteacher, Mr Gary Lloyd, said: “Today, we celebrate not just grades, but the incredible journey each student has taken to reach this milestone.

“We are thrilled that so many of our students have achieved their goals and step into new and thrilling pathways. We can’t wait to welcome many of them back in September at All Saints Sixth Form College to start their A-level and vocational pathway adventures.”