Fantastic summer of fun in store for families at Gulliver’s World!

Gulliver’s World theme park has a fun-filled, action-packed summer of adventure lined up to keep youngsters entertained during the school holidays.

The Warrington resort is preparing to welcome thousands of families over the summer period, with Gully, Gilly and the gang ready to greet visitors of all ages

New for 2025 is the magical Land of Oz themed area, featuring the dazzling Upside Down House, which defies gravity by turning everything on its head! There are also two new rides – The Winged Monkeys Wicked-inspired adventure, and the Munchkin Motors, where families can drive through the Land of Oz whilst looking for its much-loved characters.

That’s in addition to the 50+ rides, attractions, shows and activities at Gulliver’s World, which include The Pirate Ship, Desperado Drop, The Antelope Wooden Coaster, Togo Tower, and the amazing animatronic dinosaurs.

There’s also the Gulliver’s Gears car-themed area, home to the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster and Overdrive – a 360-degree thrill and one of Gulliver’s most daring rides.

Throughout the summer, children can meet popular book and TV characters Bing and Flop, from the hit CBeebies show Bing, which is based on the books by Ted Dewan. They will be appearing at set times each day from July 5 to September 1.

On Saturday, August 30 Gulliver’s World will stage its annual Summer Sparks Spectacular, with opening hours extended to 8.30pm, with a dazzling fireworks display starting around 8.45pm.

Craig Clews, resort director at Gulliver’s World, said: “What an exciting line-up for the summer holidays, which is our busiest period of the year. There is always a fantastic buzz around the park, and the Gulliver’s team can’t wait to help families have bundles of fun and adventure, making wonderful memories that they can treasure forever.”

Gulliver’s World opens daily from 10.30am-5.00pm, with tickets for the school summer holiday period costing from £25 per person, with children under 90cms in height going free.

Adventure-seeking families looking to turn their visit to Gulliver’s into a memorable weekend stay have a range of accommodation options available, including the onsite hotel, which houses Unicorn, Cowboy, Sweetie and Pirate-themed rooms, and themed dens, lodges, and tipis in the Wilderness Wharf.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit: www.gulliversworldresort.co.uk