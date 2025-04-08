Father and son duo ride Penny Farthing bikes for charity challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meet the father and son taking on the historic Liverpool-Chester-Liverpool Bike Ride for North West Cancer Research.

A Merseyside dad is looking forward to seeing his son complete his first charity bike ride as the pair take on North West Cancer Research’s Liverpool Chester Liverpool Bike Ride (LCL) in memory of a close family friend.

Taking place on Sunday, 6 July, the ride features five routes from five miles to 100 miles and is open to all ages and abilities, offering participants the opportunity to choose how far they cycle.

Glynn Stockton, from Formby, and his 13-year-old son, Felix, will be taking on the 25-mile route, which Glynn will be cycling on his Penny Farthing.

Felix Stockton

A lifelong fan of cycling, Glynn completed The Great Race – a three-hour Penny Farthing endurance race – in 2022, in memory of a friend’s daughter.

Now, he is bringing Felix along for his first charity bike ride, Liverpool Chester Liverpool Bike Ride.

Glynn, 47, said: “Felix loves cycling and has been pedaling independently since his third birthday! He has a collection of bikes that we have picked up over the years, including his own Penny Farthing.

“Completing this ride together makes it extra special for us – Felix loves seeing the donations come in and he has already raised more than £400 in sponsorship, which I’m extremely proud of.”

Glynn and Felix Stockton

The pair are riding in memory of Matt Olson, a close family friend who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in spring 2022, just after his 42nd birthday. He sadly died in 2024.

Glynn said: “Matt Olson was a great guy, and one of my wife’s oldest friends. Matt was incredibly fit, teaching martial arts, and involved in all sorts of sports. It was such a shock to everyone when he was diagnosed, but his fitness meant that he managed to battle his cancer for two and a half years after being given only six months to live.

“Even after diagnosis, he was keen to carry on training, surfing and cycling, pestering the doctors to be given the okay to carry on taking part in sports. He is greatly missed by his family, but we’re hoping to keep his memory alive with events such as this one.”

Glynn added: “The nature of cancer is that it can affect anyone at any time – it really doesn’t discriminate.

“We have witnessed people having to move away from their familiar surroundings and loved ones in order to access treatment, so improving local access to these things can only be beneficial and, of course, research into how we can prevent future generations from having to go through this horrible disease.

North West Cancer Research is an independent charity operating across the North West and North Wales.

As a regional charity, North West Cancer Research is dedicated to funding research that will tackle the cause, improve the care and, ultimately, find the cures for cancer.

Alastair Richards, CEO at North West Cancer Research, said: “We are delighted that Glynn and Felix will be taking part in this year’s Liverpool Chester Liverpool Bike Ride, and what better way to relaunch the historic event than with a Penny Farthing participating?

“When LCL was cancelled in 2024, we knew we had to step in and take over the event, so participants like Glynn and Felix could continue to have the opportunity to sign up and raise funds for charity.

"We have already seen a great amount of interest in this year’s ride and look forward to welcoming returning participants and first-time riders. To create a cancer-free future, we must continue funding vital research and education in our region, and the funds raised through the LCL ride will play a crucial part in helping us achieve that.”

Glynn and Felix are looking forward to riding on roads normally reserved for cars, and experiencing the atmosphere as participants and supporters come together for the historic bike ride.

Glynn said: “Whenever people get together to join a ride like this, it is always a fun thing to take part in!

“I expect I will get a lot of questions about the Penny Farthing, but Felix’s effort will be the thing I most look forward to seeing.”

To find out more about the Liverpool Chester Liverpool Bike Ride or to register, visit: liverpoolchesterliverpool.com

To donate to Felix’s JustGiving page visit: justgiving.com/page/felix-lcl