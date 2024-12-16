Fieldway Group hits new heights as it celebrates 25th anniversary with record revenues

Revenues now over £20m after key contract wins driving strong organic growth Backed by leading smaller companies’ investor Foresight Group, Fieldway is a leading fire safety contractor to the social housing sector and private sector asset owners More than 40 high-rise residential blocks have been made Fire Safety Act compliant Since investment in 2018 Fieldway’s employee numbers have more than doubled to over 100

Foresight Group LLP a leading regional private equity and infrastructure investment manager, announces that portfolio company Merseyside-based Fieldway Group has achieved a record revenue of £20 million in its 25th year in business. Established by entrepreneur Brian Murphy in 1999, Fieldway - based at Paramount Business Park in Huyton, Knowsley. - has experienced strong growth as it has transformed from a start-up into a national contractor, a move that has seen employee numbers double to more than 100.

Originally a supplier to the construction industry, Fieldway is now a key fire safety partner to the social housing sector, carrying out a critically important role in ensuring residents’ safety.

In response to the changes brought by the Fire Safety Act and the lasting impact of the Grenfell tragedy, Fieldway continues to deliver multi-discipline works in high-rise blocks for clients like PTOL, Wigan Council, Northwards Housing and Wythenshawe Housing.

With the expansion of its passive fire department, Fieldway has developed significant expertise for fire safety, electrical works and project management, offering a holistic approach to meet all their clients' needs with over 40 high rise blocks made fully compliant to date.

A series of major contract wins in 2023 resulted in revenues nearly doubling from £8.3million to £15.1million, while a new record was achieved in the year to the end of March 2024 when the £20m milestone was achieved. Further growth is expected over the next three years with the Company targeting £40 million in revenues. Fieldway’s strong performance and high rankings across all national social housing frameworks has been further strengthened by its latest award onto the Procurement For Housing Active and Passive Fire Safety Frameworks, where it ranked No 1 on 20 lots across the UK for the next four years.

Brian Murphy, Founder and CEO of Fieldway, said: “I am incredibly proud of what Fieldway has achieved over the past 25 years. From our beginnings as a small local supplier to becoming a national presence in the fire safety industry, our journey has been remarkable. Our team’s dedication, innovation, and commitment to safety have been key to our success, and I’m excited for what the future holds.”

Multiple contracts have been won with Together Housing - one of the leading social landlords in the north of England - to undertake fire door replacements, compartmentation works and fire alarm installations across their stock. Beyond the North West, where Fieldway has its roots, contracts have been won in the East Midlands for PA Housing, Newark & Sherwood Council, South Derbyshire Council and Derby Homes, while a long-term passive fire contract was won in the East of England with South Cambridge Council.

Reflecting the growing diversity of the company’s portfolio, Fieldway has recently begun delivering fire safety services for clients including Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust, North West Ambulance Service and media organisation Bloomberg. This success has enabled Fieldway to enhance its commitment to training and development and the Company now invests over £10,000 a year.

Fiona Hatch, Investment Director at Foresight Group, added: “Fieldway is an outstanding company to work alongside. Brian and his team are true experts, using their extensive experience to improve fire safety standards across the country. It’s been a privilege to support their impressive sector and geographical growth. Their recent contract wins position the company for continued success and expansion in the future.” One satisfied Fieldway client is PTOL, whose Finance Director Peter Emsden said: “Since the start of the contract, Fieldway have consistently delivered high-quality work, meeting all deadlines while prioritising safety and minimising disruption. Their staff are approachable, adaptable, and go the extra mile to ensure the needs of the contract and residents are met."