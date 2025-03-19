Final call for new homes as housebuilder bids farewell to Southport

Barratt Homes has announced it’s the final chance to secure a brand-new property at its Victoria Mews development as it edges closer to completion in Southport.

Now over 95% sold, the 109-home community on Calverton Drive has five properties remaining before it is completely sold, bringing the end of an era for the housebuilder in the Merseyside town.

Among the final homes available is a selection of four bedroom properties, currently priced from £320,000, giving growing families and anyone looking for more space a great opportunity to progress on the property ladder.

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North West, said: “It’s the last chance to buy a brand-new home with us in Southport, and we would encourage anyone interested in one of the final five properties to visit our Sales Advisers to learn more about the offers and moving schemes available.

BNW - 005 - A typical street scene at Victoria Mews in Southport

“The properties benefit from our trademarks of quality and energy-efficiency, and Victoria Mews opens the door to a wide range of opportunities in Merseyside.”

Selected homes at Victoria Mews are available with a range of offers, such as an upgraded kitchen included with the purchase price or a contribution towards a deposit, making a move more affordable.

Alternatively, home buyers can opt for 105% Part Exchange which guarantees the sale of the customer’s existing property and eliminates the possibility of needing to wait for months for the property to sell.

For those using the scheme, Barratt Homes will arrange for two independent valuations of the home, and make its offer based upon the average price of the valuations.

Not only this, but the housebuilder will offer an additional 5% to the customer giving them 105% of the valuations. For example, if the customer’s home is valued at £200,000, not only will they receive the full figure, but they will also receive an additional £10,000.

Home buyers at Victoria Mews can make the most of a commuter haven, which brings residents within one hour of Liverpool and Preston. There are also three separate train stations in Southport, Birkdale and Ormskirk, all within an eight-mile radius, which grant access to towns and cities further afield such as Bolton and Manchester.

Anyone who loves the great outdoors can enjoy the proximity to Southport and Ainsdale’s beaches and National Trust Formby.

For more information on the homes available, call the sales team on 033 3455 3073 or visit the website.