Final chance to be part of Beatles history in iconic John Lennon mosaic at Strawberry Field

Liverpool’s legendary Strawberry Field has issued a final call for fans across the globe to join an extraordinary tribute to John Lennon, before the opportunity comes to a close.

The Salvation Army’s Strawberry Field - forever immortalised by Lennon and The Beatles - is inviting people to secure their place in its iconic John Lennonphotomosaicbefore entries close on 24 August 2025, the final day of International Beatleweek.

First announced last year to mark what would have been Lennon’s 84th birthday, the striking artwork stands an impressive 2.4 metres tall and 8 metres wide. Every inch of the portrait is formed from hundreds of individual photographs, from Beatles legends and well-known Liverpool faces to fans from every corner of the world, creating a vibrant, global celebration of Lennon’s life, music, and message.

Fans are being invited to see their own photo featured alongside celebrated figures from the Beatles story and John Lennon’s life – from his sister Julia Baird and Freda Kelly, the legendary secretary to the Fab Four, to original members of Lennon’s first band, The Quarrymen: Colin Hanton, Len Garry, Rod Davis, John ‘Duff’ Lowe, Pete Shotton and Ivan Vaughan.

John Lennon Photomosaic

Those interested can secure their place by purchasing a spot to feature their photo within the giant mosaic.

Money raised from the project will support the charitable work of The Salvation Army’s Strawberry Field and will help fund its Steps to Work programme, a series of initiatives empowering 18–25-year-olds with learning difficulties or other barriers to employment to gain paid work and achieve their goals.

Major Michelle Lovegrove-Huggins, Mission Director at Strawberry Field, said: “This presents a unique opportunity to be a part of John Lennon’s lasting legacy, here at Strawberry Field. The mosaic is a striking feature, standing alongside the world-famous ‘Imagine’ piano in our visitor exhibition.

“We're looking for final contributions to be a part of this iconic portrait before entries close at the end of International Beatleweek.

“Not only will your face be immortalised alongside legendary figures within the Beatles community, but you’ll also be bringing hope to the many Steps to Work trainees who like John, dream of discovering and fulfilling their unique potential.”

Strawberry Field are planning to unveil the completed photomosaic in early October.

Spaces close on 24 August 2025 and can be purchased here - https://store.strawberryfieldliverpool.com/1-50-063-01-01-john-lennon-photomosaic-s.html