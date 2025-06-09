Final home available at Formby development

Barratt Homes is one step from completely selling out at its Pinewood Park development in Formby.

The final property remaining is a three-bedroom Eskdale style home, and house hunters are being encouraged to act fast to secure the final place in the established community on Liverpool Road.

The Eskdale is available for prospective buyers to tour and, with it being an established view home, property seekers can arrange a visit and get a feel for the space available in the home.

Designed to be filled with natural light, the property features two sets of French doors opening out to the rear garden. A large, open-plan kitchen and dining area creates a great space to entertain family and friends, with a separate lounge for unwinding after the working day.

BM - 001 - Typical living room at Barratt Homes' Pinewood Park development

Upstairs are two double bedrooms, with an en suite to the main bedroom, in addition to a single bedroom and a family bathroom.

This home is available with 105% Part Exchange and the Deposit Boost scheme. Both schemes are designed to make the house buying process as simple and hassle-free as possible for anyone progressing on the property ladder.

The Eskdale is ready to move into and comes with a £3,090 kitchen upgrade, in addition to flooring included worth over £6,130.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “It’s wonderful to see so many home buyers settling into their beautiful new homes at Pinewood Park. With just one home remaining, it’s the last chance for anyone who wants to make a move to this fantastic development.

BM - A double bedroom in the show home at Pinewood Park

“Pinewood Park has been built by an incredible team who have helped to create a thriving new community in Formby, and we would encourage anyone interested in a brand-new home to visit our development to avoid missing out.”

Just a short distance from Formby Beach, Pinewood Park offers a wealth of scenic routes, ideal for long evening walks and bike rides. With a great choice of primary schools and local amenities in proximity, there is something for everyone

The final property at Pinewood Park is a three bedroom detached home, priced at £309,000.

For more information on the development, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website.