Find the pawfect Christmas Gift for the dog lover in your life by sponsoring Toby at Dogs Trust Merseyside
Dogs Trust’s ‘Sponsor A Dog Scheme’ is a meaningful gift for the canine connoisseur in your life. Not only will you be supporting the charity to care for thousands of dogs each year, but when you ‘Sponsor A Dog’ you will receive a sponsorship pack including a photo certificate of your chosen dog, photo postcards, a window sticker and fridge magnet. You will also receive updates from Toby three times a year – at Christmas, on Valentine’s Day and in the summer.
With around 1,600 dogs in a Dogs Trust rehoming centre at any one time, gifting someone a Sponsor Dog for just £1 per week can make a world of difference to dogs waiting to be adopted. Currently, Dogs Trust has 21 dogs available for sponsorship.
This includes lovely Lurcher Toby. Toby loves heading out on walks or for a run, but only if the sun is shining as he is not a fan of rain and wet pavements! He loves squeaky toys and will happily entertain himself in his kennel. He likes to take his time to get to know people but once he does, he loves to be made a fuss of and adores having a cuddle.
Georgina Lowery, Manager at Dogs Trust Merseyside, said: “We adore Toby and I am sure the dog lover in your life will too. By sponsoring a dog like Toby not only are you helping your chosen sponsor dog, but you are also helping us care for the hundreds of dogs being cared for within our 21 rehoming centres. The money raised through this scheme is vital in helping with all aspects of running our centre, from heating the kennels, providing treats and enrichment toys, training and behaviour support and any veterinary care required for our dogs.”
Each year, Dogs Trust finds homes for thousands of dogs. Most find their forever home within around six weeks, but for those that need love and support for longer, Dogs Trust is committed to caring for them and providing a happy place for them to stay for however long it takes.
If you are finding it tricky deciding which dog to sponsor, try the Dogs Trust quiz which might help, https://dogstrust.typeform.com/to/AAZQLBhO For more information on sponsoring a Dogs Trust dog visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/support-us/sponsor