Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Visitors to Gulliver’s World on Saturday, November 2 will be treated to a spectacular fireworks display after spending the day exploring the park’s wondrous rides and attractions.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warrington theme park will open from noon until 7.30pm for this special event, with families enjoying hours of rides, attractions and entertainment before the Fireworks Spectacular show display gets underway at around 7.15pm.

Gulliver’s World has more than 50 rides, attractions, shows and activities to experience including The Pirate Ship, Desperado Drop, and animatronic dinosaurs, along with Gulliver’s Gears which opened last year – a car-themed area with two exciting rides; the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster, and Overdrive, a 360-degree thrill and one of the park’s most daring rides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Clews, resort director at Gulliver’s World, said: “The park provides such a fantastic backdrop for our fireworks display each year and we want to ensure this year’s event really goes with a bang. Families can explore our fantastic, themed areas around Gulliver’s World, including Safari Kingdom and the awesome Lost World of the Living Dinosaurs, and then settle in to watch the night sky being lit up. Do come along and join in the fun!”

Fireworks at Gulliver's

Standard tickets for the day cost from £20. To make your Fireworks Spectacular visit to Gulliver’ World an extra special treat, why not book in for an overnight stay in one of the resort’s unique themed accommodation, such as a Lost World Cabin, Pirate Suite, or Gully & Gilly Suite.

Gulliver’s World is celebrating its 35th birthday having opened in 1989, the second of four Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts to open around the country, the others being Gulliver’s Kingdom in Derbyshire, Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes, and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.

For more information, visit: www.gulliversworldresort.co.uk

* Please note that the fireworks show may be subject to modification or cancellation without prior notice, particularly in the case of severe weather conditions.