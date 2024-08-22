First local contracts awarded on landmark St Helens scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Works kickstarting the transformation of St Helens town centre have triggered the first contract awards for companies operating from bases in the borough and the wider Liverpool City Region.

Following the closure of the 115,000 sq ft Hardshaw Shopping Centre, three local firms have now been engaged by the main contractor VINCI Building for enabling works that will support the early stage of the transformation programme to deliver a stunning new market hall flanked by a mixed-use area that includes a 120-bedroom globally branded hotel, 64 stunning new homes and 11,000 sq. ft. modern retail space.

The large-scale regeneration scheme is being brought forward by St Helens Borough Council and ECF, a partnership formed of Homes England, Legal & General and Muse. By reimagining the space where the enclosed Hardshaw Shopping Centre currently stands, the project will also create new high-quality public spaces and streets, better walking and cycling routes, areas for children to play and invite nature to flourish in extensive landscaped areas.

Ayesa, who are located on the Mere Grange Business Park in St Helens, has won the contract for the initial site investigation work. The firm has had an office in St Helens for 25 years via two companies it acquired - Byrne Looby and Terra Consult.

New Market Hall planned for St Helens

Ayesa’s work will help determine the requirements for the building foundations. The process involves drilling rotary boreholes 30 metres deep into the ground, which provides important information about the geology of the site including the level of water table; type of subsoils (clay or sandy); depth to bedrock; any coal seams or mine workings. This information will help the designers to produce efficient foundation designs.

A&B Engineering, a mechanical and electrical contractor based at Old Swan in Liverpool, has also joined the team to provide early specialist contractor involvement. Their appointment will bring knowledge and expertise in the design and installation of complex mechanical and engineering systems such as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, lighting, power supply, and water supply. Through their input at an early stage, the M&E designs can be maximised, efficient and practical, saving time and money later on in the build process.

The third contract awarded has gone to HA Civils, a national contractor that has a longstanding operational base in St Helens, which will help deliver the temporary bus hub on Chalon Way West.

Councillor Richard McCauley, Cabinet Member for Inclusive Growth and Regeneration at St Helens Borough Council said: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime transformational project that will give St Helens town centre a vibrant, attractive and sustainable future. But the future starts now and we are determined to make sure the programme of work creates social value outcomes through jobs, training and skills opportunities in accordance with our Inclusive Growth Strategy. Our project partners are fully committed to this goal and we are pleased to see local firms benefitting from some of the first works contracts. As the scheme progresses there will be lots more opportunities for locally based firms to bid for various work packages as we progress the exciting transformation of St Helens town centre.”

On behalf of ECF, Muse senior project manager Chris Bishop said: “From the outset of this landmark scheme the partners have all shared a commitment to see local firms and the wider community benefit. We ensured this was a contractual obligation when procuring the main contractor Vinci to deliver phase one of development. From our perspective, ECF has decades of experience when it comes to shaping and progressing regeneration programmes so that social value is at the forefront of decision-making. That’s starting to happen now with these early-stage contract awards and will remain a priority throughout.”

Enabling works and the process of stripping out the interior of the Hardshaw Centre is now underway, disconnecting all the utilities and installing hoarding to ensure that the site remains safe and secure. The full-scale demolition of the main structure will then follow.

Whilst much of this next stage will not be visible to the public, St Helens Borough Council is committed to ensuring regular updates and videos are made available so that the progress can be seen by all.

Plans to keep St Helens town centre on the move and open for business during this period of change have already been announced by the Council and its partners. The town centre ‘interim movement strategy’ has been devised by the Council, the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, Merseytravel and ECF, working with public transport operators. It will ensure that travel remains safe, easy and straightforward while the town centre undergoes its multi-million-pound transformation.