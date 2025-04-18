Five Southport teachers to run London Marathon for #kNOwKnifeCrime campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Five teachers from the Southport area are getting ready to run the London Marathon this month to raise funds for #kNOwKnifeCrime — a youth campaign dedicated to educating and empowering young people with essential life skills.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three headteachers, a Quality of Education Lead and a PE teacher from Southport Learning Trust will be taking on the 26.2 mile challenge on Sunday, 27 April.

Southport Learning Trust is also taking 60 pupils to London to participate in the School Mile Race — a unique chance for young people to cross the iconic TCS London Marathon Finish Line and earn the coveted Mini Marathon medal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next week, thousands of pupils in schools across the Trust will be running in their own #kNOwKnifeCrime mini marathons.

The five teachers: Mrs Greaves, Executive Headteacher of Kew Woods Primary School and Director of Primary Southport Learning Trust; Mrs Braithwaite, Headteacher Bedford Primary School; Mr Kay, Headteacher Maghull High School; Mrs Jackson-Stokes PE teacher Greenbank High School; Mrs Robinson Quality of Education Lead Southport Learning Trust and former Headteacher Greenbank High School

180 pupils will also participate in a relay event, running from Bootle to Maghull to Formby to Southport.

Since July 2023, schools in the Southport Learning Trust have been coming together to help create safer communities and to equip pupils with the knowledge and confidence to make positive choices.

The staff taking part are:

Mrs Greaves, Executive Headteacher of Kew Woods Primary School and Director of Primary Southport Learning Trust

Mrs Braithwaite, Headteacher Bedford Primary School

Mr Kay, Headteacher Maghull High School

Mrs Jackson-Stokes PE teacher Greenbank High School

Mrs Robinson Quality of Education Lead Southport Learning Trust and former Headteacher Greenbank High School

will be taking on the ultimate challenge: running the London Marathon! It’s especially impressive given that several of them only started running recently. Let’s cheer them on!

How You Can Help

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether it’s encouraging pupils in their school marathons or backing staff as they take on the London Marathon, every donation counts.

Together, we can make a difference and empower our young people.

Anyone who would like to sponsor the fundraisers can do so here through Cash For Kids.

Help Us Keep Our Community Safe with #kNOwKnifeCrime

In 2023, Southport Learning Trust schools raised an incredible £5,200 to fund bleed control kits and cabinets outside local schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, last April, they joined forces with schools across Sefton to raise £30,000, allowing them to place 86 bleed control kits and cabinets throughout the area.

This year, they’re continuing their mission by raising funds to provide first aid training through the Mini Medics program. This training will give pupils the skills to deliver first aid in emergencies, helping them feel confident and capable when it matters most.

Support Upcoming Events

Wednesday, 23 April

Thousands of pupils will take part in mini marathons at their schools to raise awareness for #kNOwKnifeCrime.

180 pupils will participate in a relay event, running from Bootle to Maghull to Formby to Southport — covering an impressive 30 miles to link the community together.

Saturday, 26 April

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southport Learning Trust is taking 60 pupils to London to participate in the School Mile Race — a unique chance for young people to cross the iconic TCS London Marathon Finish Line and earn the coveted Mini Marathon medal.