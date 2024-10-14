Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Renowned Andalucian flamenco star, Julio Ruiz, returns to Liverpool this November following a sell-out show back in 2022! The highly anticipated return will see him star alongside Cristo Heredia and David de Ana — three award-winning world-class artists brought to you by Espiritu Flamenco.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coming to The Capstone Theatre on Friday 15th November, the night promises to be a flamenco extravaganza like no other. An outstanding dancer and choreographer, Julio has been touring internationally as both a dancer and teacher — gracing iconic dance festivals and reaching the finals in the most important flamenco competition in the world, Festival del Cante de las Minas.

He has continued to have many successes with both his traditional and his more contemporary work including ‘Tocar un Hombre’ which he presented at Sadler’s Wells in 2023 — his quirky Sevillanas went viral on TikTok! Now, once again he brings a more traditional show based on the music and songs of Almería — performed alongside two equally emphatic talents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julio is joined again by the cantaor (flamenco singer) Cristo Heredia, famous for his solo album ‘Almeraya’. Cristo won first prize at several national competitions at the age of 16 and 17 and is revered as a singer for flamenco dance. He was born into a family of flamenco artists and cantaores, son of the singer and composer Juan Heredia ‘El Hércules’ and grandson of the singer Juan Heredia ‘El Pirri’.

Julio Ruiz

Accompanying on guitar is David de Ana, a rising star in the world of flamenco who works with many great artists at the top flamenco venues in Andalucia. He completed professional studies in the conservatory of Malaga and then the conservatory of Cordoba, he was also a scholarship holder at Tablao Cardamomo in Madrid.

Event organiser, Sarah Chambers of Espiritu Flamenco, has been spearheading Spanish flamenco in the North West for 10 years. She said: “I’m thoroughly excited to be bringing Julio back to Liverpool. We’ve been bringing exceptional artists from Cadiz, Granada, Almeria, Sevilla, Jerez and Madrid to the UK for years and the last show with Julio in Liverpool led to incredible feedback so another fantastic night is in store!”

One audience member after Julio’s last sell-out show stated ‘It was soul shatteringly brilliant’, whilst another commented ‘Made me cry I found it that moving!’ — such is the power and magic of the event. With another sell-out event anticipated, Liverpool is in for an absolute treat once again courtesy of Espiritu Flamenco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renowned Andalucian flamenco star, Julio Ruiz, returns to Liverpool this November following a sell-out show back in 2022! The highly anticipated return will see him star alongside Cristo Heredia and David de Ana at The Capstone Theatre on Friday 15th November from 7.30pm — tickets start at £23 plus booking fee.

David de Ana

Espiritu Flamenco Presents Julio Ruiz / The Capstone Theatre, 17 Shaw Street, Liverpool, L6 1HP / Fri 15th November 2024, 7.30pm

Check out the Espiritu Flamenco website HERE

Check out Espiritu Flamenco on FACEBOOK