Football teams from Merseyside to compete in national tournament with goal to tackle homelessness

An annual football tournament for people who are homeless will kick off next week seeing teams from Liverpool competing in a five-a-side competition representing the region against other teams from around the country.

To raise awareness of homelessness and backed by Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola through his charity, Guardiola Sala Foundation (GSF), The Salvation Army’s Partnership Trophy will return for its fourteenth year and competing to win is a team from Ann Fowler House, a Lifehouse (hostel), located on Fraser Street, Liverpool, for men and women experiencing homelessness and Darbyshire House, located on Prescot Road, Old Swan which support males.

Residents and staff will take part in the friendly five-a-side game which will see 29 teams from the church and charity’s homelessness services around the United Kingdom battle for the top spot on Thursday 18th September.

The friendly five-a-side competition, with the aim to boost morale and improve positive wellbeing and mental health amongst people experiencing homelessness, is run in partnership with The Salvation Army’s subsidiary, Salvation Army Homes, bringing together football teams from Lifehouses (hostels), supported housing, outreach programmes and drop-in services, together from around the UK.

The Salvation Army's 2024 Partnership Trophy was attended by former Welsh professional footballer John Hartson and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker.

The Salvation Army strongly believes in helping its residents tackle the underlying reasons why they became homeless, such as addiction or mental health problems, to ensure they aren’t trapped in a cycle of rough-sleeping and temporary accommodation.

Special guest, former professional footballer Stuart Pearce, will blow the whistle to start the tournament, cheering players on throughout the day and inspiring the teams to be the best version of themselves that they can be, sharing top tips on how he managed extreme highs and intense lows experienced through his career.

Zoë Shipton, service manager at both Darbyshire House and Ann Fowler House said: “Our Partnership Trophy celebrates everyone within our homelessness services, acknowledging the journey they are on to be the best version of themselves while recognising the challenges that many have had to overcome. It is a great opportunity for our residents, boosting confidence and encouraging all to reach their full potential.

“Football, and sport in general has the power to change lives; it boosts both mental and physical health, builds on social skills and encourages friendships to be made, showing how powerful working together as a team can be, giving more people a chance and an opportunity to change their life.

“We know from first-hand experience that there are often very complex reasons why people find themselves homeless and this tournament reinforces our ethos that our services provide so much more than just a roof and that we’re committed to ending the cycle of homelessness.”

Alongside Stuart Pearce, the Partnership Trophy will be supported by the Guardiola Sala Foundation (GSF), a humanitarian charity set up by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his family, who attended the event in 2019 and have been involved and a supporter ever since.

The annual tournament is one of the many ways that The Salvation Army promotes positive and independent living for its service users, while reinforcing its message that helping people to move on from homelessness is more than just providing a home.

The Salvation Army is one of the largest homelessness charities operating in the UK, providing more than 3,000 places for people in Lifehouses (hostels) across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.