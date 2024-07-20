Formby Manor celebrates 5th birthday with 1950's inspired party

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Care's award-winning care facility in Formby marks 5th anniversary

As voted for by the residents of Formby Manor, located on Liverpool Road in Formby, the theme for the care home’s fifth birthday was 1950s.

The £15m care home officially opened in November 2019, with the first residents and the then Worshipful Mayor of Sefton, Councillor June Burns, cutting the red ribbon. Over the course of the last five years, Formby Manor has gone from strength to strength, and is now very much an integral part of the local community.

To mark its fifth milestone, residents and staff dressed up in 1950s outfits, including swing dresses, pencil skirts and pink lady jackets, with an array of props scattered around the lounge and dining room for residents to wear and enjoy.

Formby Manor residents Joss Leigh (left) and Anne Bowness (right) with singer Lucy Wareing

A best dressed competition also took place, with Formby Manor Team Leader Debbie Casey selected for her impressive choice of accessories, including glasses, rollers in her hair and neck scarf.

From drinks on arrival and a delicious buffet, both served by the hospitality staff, to speeches and music, the event was a wonderful way to celebrate.

Nikki Foster, home manager at Formby Manor, says: “Being able to celebrate our fifth birthday with the residents and their loved ones has been such a great day for all staff at Formby Manor. It’s lovely to mark the milestone and the 1950s theme was a huge hit, especially with the residents, many of whom loved dressing up for the day.”

Anne Bowness, a resident at Formby Manor, adds: “I thought it lived up to expectations. We were all so excited. I enjoyed dancing with everyone plus the food and drinks were lovely. It was so nice to see everyone together celebrating and all dressed up. I had my friends with me, and it was a really well organised, beautiful day.”

Beryl Condon, also a Formby Manor resident, concludes: “I thought the party was great. I loved the singer as she sang old songs from when I was younger, so they brought back memories. The speeches were good, and everyone said how much they enjoyed it. It was so much fun!”

Formby Manor is an expertly designed, state-of-the-art care facility with an exceptional clinical offering that includes respite, residential, dementia and 24-hour nursing care services.

The 76 bed home, which is located close to Formby town centre, features fully furnished private bedrooms with en suite wet rooms, stylish communal lounges and dining rooms, a hairdresser, nail bar and secure beautifully landscaped gardens. For further information, please call home manager Nikki Foster on 01704 339090 or visit www.newcarehomes.com.