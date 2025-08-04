Four Liverpool schools to participate in pioneering mental health programme

Pupils at Kings leadership academies across Liverpool will benefit from access to new mental wellbeing support

Four Liverpool schools within the Great Schools Trust network are to benefit from a pioneering mental health programme to improve student wellbeing.

King’s Leadership Academy Liverpool, King’s Leadership Phoenix Academy, King’s Northway Primary Academy Wavertree and King’s Lander Primary Academy are four of the seven schools run by the academy trust that are receiving mental health programmes delivered by Warrington-based mental health consultancy Eleos Group.

The move forms part of the Trust’s long-term strategy to create mentally healthy environments for both students and staff, by putting clear structures in place to help them confidently manage and respond to the mental health needs of the children in their care. Whilst the strategies are predominately aimed at supporting the mental health requirements of students, the Trust hopes that the enhanced mental health strategies will also reduce pressures on teachers, through a robust support framework, training and guidance.

Eleos Group is a leading expert in psychological wellbeing and works with a number of organisations across the North West to implement mental wellbeing strategies that support staff, students and workforces through clinically-led care. The firm has expertise in high pressure industries such as the police, legal and education sectors.

The mental health consultancy, which is headquartered in Warrington, is applying their expertise in educational settings to all seven academies in the Great Schools Trust network, including secondary, primary, and specialist provision. By working directly with governors, senior leaders, staff and students, as well as parents and carers, Eleos Group plans to create clear mental health strategies and wellbeing support that not only improves the wellbeing of students, but offers peace of mind and confidence to teachers, support staff and parents.

A collaborative approach will see Eleos Group and Great Schools Trust co-produce mental health policies and strategies that are tailored to each school’s individual culture and needs, while aligning with the Trust’s broader values and strategic goals.

This makes Great Schools Trust one of the first academy trusts in the UK to take such a proactive, hands-on approach to building mental health provision from the ground up.

Eleos Group will work collaboratively with each school’s leadership team to ensure the process is not only inclusive but also sustainable, allowing the policies to be owned and embraced by those they are designed to support.

The partnership will be delivered across the following schools within the Great Schools Trust:

King’s Leadership Academy, Bolton

King’s Leadership Academy, Hawthornes

King’s Leadership Academy, Liverpool

King’s Leadership Academy, Warrington

King’s Leadership Phoenix Academy Liverpool

King’s Lander Primary Academy, Liverpool

King’s Northway Primary Academy, Wavertree

Speaking about how the partnership supports the Trust’s goals, Shane Ierston, Chief Executive Officer of Great Schools Trust, said:

“Eleos Group’s values are at the heart of what Great Schools Trust do, which is why this partnership is so valuable. While mental health has recently become a more prominent focus for government policy in schools, GST has been well ahead of the curve. From the outset, we made a strategic decision to collaborate with leading medical professionals to ensure our approach was both research-led and practically robust.

“That’s where our partnership with Eleos Group has been a game-changer. Dr Claire and the team bring unmatched expertise in adolescent mental health, and we’re incredibly fortunate to work with such highly respected leaders in the field. Their insight will help us shape a model that doesn’t just tick boxes, but genuinely supports young people and staff in sustaining well-being, resilience and character.

“At GST, our commitment is to give every child the best chance to succeed, and that includes their mental and emotional health. This partnership embodies our core value of professionalism and exemplifies our belief in self-awareness and endeavour – equipping schools to lead confidently in this vital area.”

Dr Claire Bullen-Foster, Chief Executive Officer of Eleos Group, added:

“This partnership focuses on building something that lasts. It reflects a shared commitment to embedding a meaningful, whole-school approach to mental health for children, with support that connects their peers, their school, and their home life. We’re pleased to be working with Great Schools Trust to support the implementation of sustainable strategies across their academies.”