Four long-serving staff at St Helens Hall Care Home celebrate 60 years of dedicated service

Four dedicated colleagues at St Helens Hall Care Home in St Helens, part of Sandstone Care, are each celebrating 15 years of service, marking a milestone of commitment and care for residents.

Beverley Hitchmough, 58, began her journey as a senior carer on nights and is now a unit lead. Reflecting on her role, she said, “The best part of my job is the satisfaction I get when the day goes well, and the residents in my care are happy, settled, and well looked after. They make my day—we have fun when on shift.”

Dawn Woods, a carer, treasures the moments spent with residents, listening to stories about their younger days and helping them with personal care. “Just spending a bit of one-to-one time, whether it’s washing and drying their hair or picking their favourite jumper, makes such a difference. Seeing them smile makes my job so satisfying,” she said. Dawn also cherishes the camaraderie with her colleagues, often breaking into song in the dining room or sharing laughter with residents in the lounge. Outside of work, she enjoys meeting up with colleagues, whom she now considers family, and most of all, being a proud Nanny to her granddaughter, Freya Daisy.

Rhonda Marie Bryers, 53, has been the home’s cook since January 2010. Passionate about providing homemade, nutritious meals for residents, she said, “Hearing how much they enjoy their food is the best part of my job. We have a great team here, and I look forward to coming to work every day.” Outside of work, she loves spending time with family and friends.

Right to left is Rhonda Bryers, Annmarie Price, Dawn Woods and Beverley Hitchmough

Annmarie Price has been a housekeeper at St Helens Hall since January 2009, ensuring that the home remains a comfortable and welcoming place for residents. Her dedication has been an essential part of the team’s ongoing commitment to high-quality care.

Amanda Clark, home manager at St Helens Hall, praised the team’s dedication: “Their passion and commitment shine through every day, making a real difference to the lives of our residents. We’re incredibly grateful for their years of service and the warmth they bring to our home.”