FPC Foundation raises £15,500 for local charities at five-year celebration

The evening brought together clients, partners, community leaders and the founders of charities supported by the FPC Foundation since its launch in 2019. More than just a fundraiser, it was a heartfelt gathering of the people and organisations that have helped shape the Foundation’s journey.

Hosted by the ever-brilliant Kelly Bond, the evening featured moving and motivational talks from six inspiring speakers:

Rae Brookes , CEO, Community Foundation for Lancashire & Merseyside – leading place-based giving and philanthropic investment across the region.

, CEO, Community Foundation for Lancashire & Merseyside – leading place-based giving and philanthropic investment across the region. Debbie Rogers , Founder, Sean’s Place – providing mental health support for men across Merseyside through innovative and stigma-free services.

, Founder, Sean’s Place – providing mental health support for men across Merseyside through innovative and stigma-free services. Susan Potts , CEO, Venus Charity – supporting women, families, and vulnerable people in Bootle and the wider Liverpool City Region.

, CEO, Venus Charity – supporting women, families, and vulnerable people in Bootle and the wider Liverpool City Region. Alfie , Founder, Alfie’s Squad – a young changemaker raising awareness of mental health and grief support for children and young people bereaved by suicide.

, Founder, Alfie’s Squad – a young changemaker raising awareness of mental health and grief support for children and young people bereaved by suicide. Laura Hughes , Founder, #KnowKnifeCrime campaign – empowering young people to stay safe through lived experience storytelling and education.

, Founder, #KnowKnifeCrime campaign – empowering young people to stay safe through lived experience storytelling and education. Ellen (Ellie) Kerr, Founding Director, MWOTY Awards – celebrating and elevating the achievements of women across Merseyside.

With live music, immersive entertainment, and a strong sense of connection throughout, the celebration reflected the values that underpin FPC’s work. Raffle prizes were generously donated by a host of local supporters including shacks.co.uk (off grid cabins for peaceful country retreats), Hope Street Hotel, Hurlston Hall (and golf course), Titanic Hotel and Rum Warehouse, and renowned local artist John Charles.

Reflecting on the evening, Moira O’Shaughnessy, Managing Partner, FPC, said: “What makes the Foundation special is the people - the communities we serve, the clients who contribute, and the team who care deeply about creating a meaningful legacy.”

For individuals and businesses looking to embed charitable giving into their planning or purpose, FPC encourages connecting with their local Community Foundation. With the right insight and infrastructure, long-term impact becomes not only possible - but powerful.

This fifth anniversary wasn’t just a celebration of what’s been achieved. It was a statement of intent - a commitment to keep building, giving, and backing the causes that matter.

1 . Contributed Left to right - Clive Sykes, Blue Sky Foundation; Alan Webster, Christal Foundation; High Sheriff of Merseyside Billy Hui; Kerry Berrisford; Moira O'Shaughnessy, managing partner, FPC. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Community Foundation for Lancashire & Merseyside. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Celebrating five years of the FPC Foundation and the work of the grassroots charities it supports. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed FPC Foundation Summer Social at the Titanic, Liverpool. Photo: Submitted