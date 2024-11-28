Free Arriva bus travel, choir to rock the dock, Katumba drum finale all signed up for city dash

The iconic BTR Liverpool Santa Dash is back this Sunday (1 December) with plenty of fun for all the family to mark its 20th anniversary event.

Last year’s ‘jingle’ of 6,100 Santas was snowballed earlier this week when the event sold out at 8,500 places.

The event is thought to be the UK’s biggest festive 5K fun run, and is highly regarded as the official kick-start to Christmas in Liverpool.

The event has now sold out. The pop-up shop at St Johns Shopping Centre will remain open daily until Saturday 30 November for collections or merchandise. Shop times are 9.30am to 5pm.

Liverpool drumming band Katumba at the BTR Liverpool Santa Dash

Latest event announcements this week include free bus travel from Arriva North West; the return of Rock Choir Liverpool in two locations; and Katumba drumming band grand finale.

This follows the news that Rugby League legend Kevin Sinfield CBE will join Santas on the start line.

Kevin will begin his latest fundraising challenge at the Santa Dash, running over 230 miles in seven days in memory of his friend and former team mate Rob Burrow, who passed away from MND (motor neurone disease) in June. This will be his fifth annual challenge, having already raised almost £10million for the MND community.

The Lord Mayor Of Liverpool, Councillor Richard Kemp, and Lady Mayoress Erica Kemp are also supporting the event.

Rock Choir Liverpool will entertain Santas at Royal Albert Dock Liverpool

The Lord Mayor will help to officially start the main Santa Dash, while the Lady Mayoress is taking part accompanied by attendant Robbie Howell. They will join Claire House charity mascot, Claire Bear, on the start line.

The BTR Liverpool Santa Dash was created by BTR Race Director Alan Rothwell and was first staged in 2004.

It has since established itself as a firm favourite in the city’s events calendar, massively boosting the city’s economy on the day including hospitality venues.

Claire House Children’s Hospice is this year’s Official Charity Partner. Fundraisers have already raised over £21,000 for Claire House.

Santa’s can support Claire House by fundraising or making a one-off donation at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/chsantadash2025

In Demand Radio is the Official Media Partner. The event is also being supported by partners St Johns Shopping Centre, Royal Albert Dock Liverpool, and Arriva North West.

The Santa Dash entry fee covers all costs to organise and deliver the event including road closures, safety measures, Santa suits, medals, goodie bags, and entertainment.

The main Santa Dash 5K starts at 9.30am from Pier Head Liverpool, passing through the Royal Albert Dock Liverpool estate, winding its way through the city centre, before a grandstand finish line outside Liverpool Town Hall featuring stilt-walking festive characters and ‘real’ snow.

The day also includes a Mini Dash 1K for youngsters, starting in Castle Street at 11am.

In Demand Radio presenter Claire Simmo will be broadcasting her Sunday show live from the event on Santa Dash Day.

The fun doesn’t stop at the finish line. In Demand Radio is also hosting an after party Santa Dash Bash at Gravity MAX in Liverpool ONE between 1pm and 5pm. Entry is free.

Arriva North West is supporting the BTR Liverpool Santa Dash for the seventh time with free travel for Santas on the Arriva bus network across Merseyside on event day.

To enjoy free bus travel to or from the city centre, Santas must be wearing their Santa suit and run number on the morning, and their Santa suit and finishers’ medal when travelling home. There is no cut-off time post run.

Richard Hoare, Arriva Area Director, said: “What a spectacle this year’s BTR Liverpool Santa Dash promises to be on its 20th anniversary – and Arriva North West are proud to be supporting the event for the seventh time by offering Santas free bus travel. Seeing so many Santas use our buses on event day is a real highlight for us – it’s fun, festive, and great for the environment.

“The event is a real boost for the city with lots of Santas raising funds for charity, and we’re delighted to play our part on the day. We hope everyone has a cracking Liverpool Santa Dash 2024.”

In 2007, a 1K Mini Dash for youngsters aged 12 and under was added to the day, while blue Santa suits were introduced in 2010 due to public demand.

The 5K route was changed in 2018 to include Grade I Listed Royal Albert Dock Liverpool after the Churchill Flyover in Liverpool city centre was demolished.

Rock Choir Liverpool entertained dashing Santas for the very first time last year. They proved such a hit on the day that they’re back. They will perform at Royal Albert Dock Liverpool near the carousel, before heading to Water Street to greet Santas as they collect their commemorative Santa Dash medal.

Santa Dash favourites Liverpool drumming band Katumba are back to bang their drums in a big way. As Santa Dash and Mini Dash participants pass Moorfields Train Station near Dale Street, they will be greeted by the sights and sounds of Katumba.

Once all the mini Santas have completed the course, Katumba will bring the event to a rousing close with a grand finale on the finish line.

A team of 100 from Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service are taking part. This is the 17th year they have been involved, they first supported the event in 2007. The group is made up of firefighters and non-operational staff, they will represent the organisation to support the ethos of health and wellbeing.

The Santa Dash is accessible and open to everyone. Santas walk, jog, or run alongside wheelchair participants, families, friends or colleagues – there are even Santas in prams, and four-legged furry Santas.

BTR Liverpool is the leading independent organisation for creating, managing, and delivering headline running events across Liverpool City Region. Its portfolio also includes BTR Liverpool Half Marathon which next takes place on Sunday 23 March 2025 – entries have already passed 4,500 entries.

The BTR event calendar also includes the BTR Mersey Tunnel 10K, BTR Tour Of Merseyside, Port Sunlight Road Race, BTR Women’s 10K Liverpool, and Run For The 97 5K.

Event details can be found at https://www.btrliverpool.com/santa-dash-event