Free cinema tickets this weekend in exchange for food donations

This festive season, Showcase Cinemas invites families to join in the holiday spirit with a charity screening of The Magic Reindeer: Saving Santa’s Sleigh.

On Sunday, December 8th, Showcase will host special screenings at 10:30am across cinemas nationwide, where customers can enjoy the magical holiday movie in exchange for a food donation on arrival at the cinema.

In partnership with each cinema’s nominated local food bank or charity, Showcase is asking customers to bring shelf-stable food items to donate at the box office the morning of the screening. In return, film fans will receive a free ticket! It's a simple but meaningful way to spread some festive cheer and help those in need during the holiday season.

The Magic Reindeer: Saving Santa’s Sleigh tells the story of Niko the Reindeer as he sets off to fulfil his biggest dream – taking his place next to his father on Santa’s Flying Forces. However, he faces unexpected competition from a new challenger, Stella. One night, things go from bad to worse, as Santa’s sleigh is stolen, leaving Niko and friends to venture on a mission to save the holidays.

For those who attend the screening on December 8th, no online booking or seat reservations will be required—simply turn up at the cinema with your donation and enjoy the film.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “We are thrilled to bring this festive film to the big screen while supporting such an important cause. The ‘A Tin for a Ticket’ initiative gives us all a chance to share the Christmas spirit and help those who need it most.”

To find out more about the charity screening, visit the Showcase Cinemas website here: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/tin-for-a-ticket-charity-screening/