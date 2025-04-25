Free Dementia Care Workshop in St Helens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Helens Hall care home is pleased to invite local residents, carers, and anyone interested in dementia care to a free Dementia Care Workshop at Ruskin Sports Village, Ruskin Drive, Denton's Green, St Helens, WA10 6RP on Tuesday 6th May, from 10am to 2pm.

This informative session will offer valuable insights and practical support for those caring for individuals living with dementia. Topics to be covered include:

Effective communication techniques

Understanding and responding to behavioural changes

Tips for creating a safe and supportive home environment

Attendees will have the chance to hear from experienced professionals in the field and gain practical advice to help improve the quality of care they provide. The event also provides an excellent opportunity to connect with others who are navigating similar experiences.

Everyone is welcome, and refreshments will be provided. Tickets are available via the link