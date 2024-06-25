Free expert advice to help get Southport buyers moving
Over the weekends of June 29-30 and July 6-7 potential purchasers will be able to meet the experts and receive free advice on the various routes to owning a new home, including Own New Rate Reducer, Green Mortgages and part exchange.
Marie Morris, sales director for Elan Homes in the North, said: “The cost of living is perhaps one of the key factors people consider when they’re looking to move, after location. We have a mortgage checker on our website to help buyers compare mortgages without affecting their credit score. We’d also encourage anyone wondering is now a good time to buy to come to our events where they can talk to independent financial advisors about the range of competitive mortgage products available from various lenders. They’ll also be able to learn about Own New Rate Reducer, a scheme exclusive to new homes that gives buyers access to lower rate mortgages for the initial mortgage period, meaning lower monthly repayments, and Green Mortgages.
“Because our homes are so energy efficient, typically scoring a B rating, they’re eligible to be purchased with Green Mortgages. These can offer more favourable rates or the opportunity to borrow more because energy bills will be lower. Both types of mortgages are available to a range of buyers. We’re also offering to help homeowners move quickly and simply with part exchange. It’s a really convenient way of climbing the housing ladder as sellers have the reassurance of effectively having a guaranteed cash buyer and can continue living in their existing property until their new home is ready. In some cases, that could be as soon as the legal formalities are completed.”
Own New works behind the scenes with housebuilders, including Elan and lenders, to reduce the overall cost involved with mortgage loans on new build properties. Elan will contribute 3-5% of the cost of the mortgage, enabling the lender to offer borrowers more competitive interest rates during the initial period of their mortgage, usually in the first two to five years, depending on the length of the initial mortgage term.
Located in the popular Churchtown area, current prices at Balmoral Gardens start from £259,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached Ripley style property.
Four-bedroom detached homes are available in a choice of styles, with prices from £314,995.
A readymade four-bedroom Southwold is available from £339,995.
It offers 1,283 sq ft of living space. The lounge, with feature bay window is at the front, and has double doors opening onto the combined kitchen and dining room. French doors open out from the dining area to the rear garden, while a utility and cloakroom adjoin the kitchen.
Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, one with en-suite, plus the family bathroom.
All of Elan’s new homes achieve Energy Performance Certificate ratings of B, with the potential for those who move from an older house to a brand new one likely to save around £2,200 a year on their energy bills according to the HBF (Home Builders Federation).
Another advantage is they won’t require costly repairs and renovations an older property is likely to need.
The events take place over the weekends of June 29-30 and July 6-7.
Find out more about Elan’s new homes in Southport via https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/balmoral-gardens.
