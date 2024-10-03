Free talk & scanning event with Museum Of Youth Culture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Museum Of Youth Culture - will visit the Liverpool Fred Perry store, 6 Manesty's Ln, Liverpool L1 3DL on Friday25th October- 12-5pm with a talk 4-5pm to collect local people’s submissions of photos and items that evoke memories of their youth.

This FREE instore event will include a talk to be confirmed. We want to represent the youth of Britain - whether it’s getting ready in your teenage bedroom, bundling in the car with your mates for your first festival or documenting your journey into town with a full facebook photo album. MOYC and Fred Perry outreach needs memories from around the regions - photos, flyers and ticket stubs to record these fundamental rites of passage.

All the photographs and ephemera submitted on the day will be scanned into our digital archive and become part of a MOYC’s, ‘Grown Up in Britain’ collection, a national archive documenting the joys of growing up in Britain.

The work of MOYC and its archive collection is essential for the education and preservation of an alternative lens on which to learn about the diverse social history of Britain over the last 100 years. The variety of photos and items already submitted portray, what it was like to grow up in Britain, from home life, first jobs,cars, kisses, music that influenced us, politics of the time and ‘must-have’ fads and fashion. What adorned a teenage bedroom has changed immensely over the decades. These memories form our social heritage and what may seem mundane now will be tinged with nostalgia in a heartbeat.