Free work shops coming to Liverpool this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Unity Theatre are thrilled to bring a series of free workshops and performances for families this summer!Workshop & Show tickets are free for all children, but please book via our website to ensure a place!Performances: all children free, adults £6, please email us as we have some free adult tickets available.Book here: https://www.unitytheatreliverpool.co.uk/whats-on/

The Lineup:

Workshops

Puppet making Altered Scale (Ages 7-11)

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GET CREATIVE

Being Rubbish with the Rubbish Shakespeare Company!

AGES- (6-9) and (10-12)

Under the Sea and Above the Clouds- Travelled Companions

AGES- Up to age 6. Babies and toddlers welcome

Family Tap- Sole Rebel

11-11.45- Toddler Tap (under 4’s!)

12-12.45 Family Tap

Open family workshop aimed for 4 years + (younger siblings welcome)

Family Ukrainan Dance session

6+ parents/carers welcome

Family Drama Workshop: Wild Storytelling- Mariana Pires

AGES- Up to age 6- 11 (Parents/carers welcome to join too!)

Shows:

Rubbish Shakespeare: Romeo and Juliet

UP AND AWAY: TMESIS THEATRE

Pirate Princess

Workshop & Show tickets are free for all children, but please book via our website to ensure a place!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Performances: all children free, adults £6, please email us as we have some free adult tickets available.