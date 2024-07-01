Free work shops coming to Liverpool this summer

By Elinor RandleContributor
Published 1st Jul 2024, 15:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Unity Theatre are thrilled to bring a series of free workshops and performances for families this summer!Workshop & Show tickets are free for all children, but please book via our website to ensure a place!Performances: all children free, adults £6, please email us as we have some free adult tickets available.Book here: https://www.unitytheatreliverpool.co.uk/whats-on/

The Lineup:

Workshops

Puppet making Altered Scale (Ages 7-11)

GET CREATIVEGET CREATIVE
GET CREATIVE

Being Rubbish with the Rubbish Shakespeare Company!

AGES- (6-9) and (10-12)

Under the Sea and Above the Clouds- Travelled Companions

AGES- Up to age 6. Babies and toddlers welcome

Family Tap- Sole Rebel

11-11.45- Toddler Tap (under 4’s!)

12-12.45 Family Tap

Open family workshop aimed for 4 years + (younger siblings welcome)

Family Ukrainan Dance session

6+ parents/carers welcome

Family Drama Workshop: Wild Storytelling- Mariana Pires

AGES- Up to age 6- 11 (Parents/carers welcome to join too!)

Shows:

Rubbish Shakespeare: Romeo and Juliet

UP AND AWAY: TMESIS THEATRE

Pirate Princess

Workshop & Show tickets are free for all children, but please book via our website to ensure a place!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Performances: all children free, adults £6, please email us as we have some free adult tickets available.

Thanks to LCVS Community fund, we are able to offer free activity for children at our venue this summer

Related topics:LiverpoolRubbishbabies

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.