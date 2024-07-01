Free work shops coming to Liverpool this summer
The Lineup:
Workshops
Puppet making Altered Scale (Ages 7-11)
Being Rubbish with the Rubbish Shakespeare Company!
AGES- (6-9) and (10-12)
Under the Sea and Above the Clouds- Travelled Companions
AGES- Up to age 6. Babies and toddlers welcome
Family Tap- Sole Rebel
11-11.45- Toddler Tap (under 4’s!)
12-12.45 Family Tap
Open family workshop aimed for 4 years + (younger siblings welcome)
Family Ukrainan Dance session
6+ parents/carers welcome
Family Drama Workshop: Wild Storytelling- Mariana Pires
AGES- Up to age 6- 11 (Parents/carers welcome to join too!)
Shows:
Rubbish Shakespeare: Romeo and Juliet
UP AND AWAY: TMESIS THEATRE
Pirate Princess
Workshop & Show tickets are free for all children, but please book via our website to ensure a place!
Performances: all children free, adults £6, please email us as we have some free adult tickets available.
Thanks to LCVS Community fund, we are able to offer free activity for children at our venue this summer
