'Friendly and welcoming': Liverpool school praised by Ofsted for offering students a good education

Holly Lodge Girls’ College rated as Good in all categories by Ofsted as inspectors note “high expectations” for all students.

Staff and pupils at Holly Lodge Girls’ College are today celebrating an Ofsted report praising the school for offering a ‘Good’ standard of education across all categories.

The inspectors praised the work that Holly Lodge staff do to create “high expectations” for their students and to build a positive culture around the school. Students behave well around the school and in lessons, enjoy spending time with each other, and are proud of Holly Lodge’s diverse community which is celebrated each year on ‘Culture Day’.

Ofsted also praised the support offered by Endeavour Learning Trust, which works in partnership with Holly Lodge to share best practice.

Holly Lodge celebrates Ofsted report

Other key highlights recognised in the report include:

Holly Lodge provides an ambitious curriculum which pushes students to develop well. All staff are committed to the school motto of “Expect to Achieve” so they consistently expect their students to work hard and do well, while providing all the support necessary to make sure this happens.

School leaders have worked hard to identify the most important knowledge and vocabulary that all students should learn during their time at Holly Lodge. This means that teaching is carefully designed to cover everything they will need to learn, so students can tackle increasingly complicated work.

In the sixth form there is a broad range of different subjects to choose from, with students on vocational courses doing particularly well. This means all students are set up to achieve well when they leave school.

Teachers are well trained and know their subjects well. They understand how to design different activities in the classroom, so students learn as much as possible, while regularly checking on what has been learned previously to make sure that students remember this.

Students who do struggle to remember different parts of their learning are well supported by their teachers to catch up. This gives them a solid foundation to learn new skills and knowledge.

Behaviour is very good. Students understand how to behave well and agree with the high expectations staff have for their behaviour. They enjoy spending time in the company of their peers. They receive recognition from staff and rewards for their good behaviour which contributes to the positive atmosphere throughout the school.

Students feel safe in school and benefit from a strong pastoral system which supports their wellbeing. They develop positive relationships with their teachers who are patient and understanding. This contributes to the supportive environment around the school.

Reading is a priority, and all students are encouraged to develop a love of reading. Students who struggle with their reading are quickly identified and given bespoke support to catch up. Staff have specific training so they can help students learn new vocabulary and enjoy their reading, while younger students read well-chosen books with their form tutor every morning.

Holly Lodge does well to identify the additional needs of students with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Their teachers are given specific training and all necessary information about these students’ needs so they can offer personalised teaching which means SEND students can learn as well as their peers.

Students benefit from good careers guidance. The inspectors specifically noted the school’s annual careers fair, which gives students detailed information about the opportunities available to them, while sixth form students take part in carefully chosen work experience. All students value the support they receive when it comes to applying to university or other training providers.

Andy Keen, Headteacher at Holly Lodge Girls’ College, said:

“We are all thrilled with this Ofsted report, which highlights the dedication of our staff and students in making Holly Lodge a special place to teach and learn. I’m particularly pleased the inspectors noted how much our students are ambitious and enjoy being here, reflecting the positive culture we’ve worked hard to create. We remain focused on providing the best possible education for our young people, and we’re excited about the future at Holly Lodge.”

Holly Lodge Celebrates Ofsted Inspection

David Clayton, CEO of Endeavour Learning Trust, which partners with Holly Lodge, said:

“Congratulations to Andy and his team on this fantastic Ofsted report. It is such a pleasure to work with these staff who are all so dedicated to providing the best possible experience for their students. They are changing lives here at Holly Lodge and they deserve so much praise for their efforts and for their success. They should all feel very proud of this report.”