Fright Fiesta fun and scares this Halloween at Gulliver’s World

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Spooktacular fun is guaranteed this Halloween season at Gulliver’s World, with special rides and attractions conjured up as part of the park’s Fright Fiesta!

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival-style Halloween celebration will run on selected dates in October until 1 November when the park in Warrington will be bursting with colour, costumes and magic.

Tickets start from £18 per person, with brave adventurers able to explore the Haunted Mansion Experience, interactive scare attractions, spooky rides, and let their hair down at Gilly’s Halloween Dance Party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brand new for 2024 there will also be a Ghost House LIVE experience, Trick or Treat Train and Temple Raider: Cursed.

Previous Fright Fiesta fun!

And, of course, all the usual Gulliver’s World rides and attractions will be open too, including The Wriggler, Desperado Drop, animatronic dinosaurs, and Gulliver’s Gears, a car-themed area which is home to the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster and Overdrive, one of the park’s most daring rides.

Craig Clews, resort director at Gulliver’s World, said: “What a scarily dazzling Halloween we have in store for our daring visitors! It will be a colourful extravaganza, with everyone encouraged to come in fancy dress, and there will be lots of spooky rides and frights to entertain everyone, including the young and the not-so-young!

“We have some exciting brand new features this year such as the Ghost House LIVE, an interactive walkthrough experience for kids aged five and above, the Trick or Treat Train which offers a frightful journey through Hallowsville for all ages and the Temple Raider: Cursed live ride experience which sees the ancient ruins come alive with vengeful and malevolent spirits for those aged eight and up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Gulliver’s we always aim to stage events that are all about families, and will be pulling out all the stops to ensure everyone goes home with some amazing Fright Fiesta memories.”

You can save money on the festivities by booking your Fright Fiesta tickets at least two days in advance.

What’s more, the event is ideal for a family looking to turn their visit into a weekend getaway, with a fantastic range of accommodation available, including the onsite hotel, which houses Unicorn, Cowboy, Sweetie, and Pirate-themed rooms, along with themed dens, lodges, and tipis in the Wilderness Wharf – plus new Jungle cabins which opened this summer.

Gulliver’s World opens 10.30am-5.00pm on weekends and is also open during school holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is one of four theme park resorts in the Gulliver’s family – alongside Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes, and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.

For more information about Fright Fiesta and to book tickets in advance, please visit: www.gulliversworldresort.co.uk/fright-fiesta

· Fright Fiesta will run at Gulliver’s World on the following dates October 12-13, October 19-21, October 24-28, October 31 and November 1.