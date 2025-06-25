From closet to catwalk: New Mersey calls on local donations to support sustainable student fashion show

New Mersey has teamed up with local recycling champions, Roberts Recycling, to bring to life a sustainable fashion show led by 30 students from The Academy of St Nicholas.

Students at the Garston school are set to transform preloved clothing, donated by New Mersey shoppers, into bold, runway-ready designs that champion creativity and sustainability.

As the aspiring designers get to work on their catwalk creations, the retail park is calling on locals to get involved and donate their preloved clothes and textiles at collection points located within the New Mersey car park between McDonalds and Pets at Home, ahead of the fashion show in July.

The fashion show is not only empowering students to explore sustainability through hands-on learning, but it will also give back to the local community.

Russell Hall, centre manager at New Mersey, with pupils from The Academy of St Nicholas and Roberts Recycling donation bins

All proceeds raised from the fashion show will be donated to the Liverpool Young Person’s Advisory Service which offers a wide range of wellbeing and therapeutic services for children and young people between the ages of five and 25.

And any leftover clothing and material offcuts will be recycled by Roberts Recycling, so nothing goes to waste, with funds donated to Cancer Research UK.

Russell Hall, centre manager at New Mersey, said:“It’s been brilliant to work closely with the team at The Academy of St Nicholas and Roberts Recycling to help bring this exciting initiative to life and support the talented young people in our community, while inspiring more people to recycle their clothing.

“I can’t wait to see what the students come up with and I’d encourage everyone to bring their donations down to the centre to see how they could be given a new lease of life.”

Gary Lloyd, headteacher at The Academy of St Nicholas, said:“We are thrilled to be hosting our very own sustainable fashion show, 'Where's Your Thread At?’, in partnership with New Mersey, Roberts Recycling and MAKE.

“This event offers our young people the chance to learn, lead and make a difference. It’s inspiring to see so many students getting involved in everything from design and modelling to marketing and event planning. We can't wait to see it all come together."

Meagan Never, year nine student at The Academy of St Nicholas, said:“I am looking forward to showing my creation at the fashion show and putting the message across that by upcycling fashion we can reinvent clothes so that they can last longer and help the environment.

“I can’t wait to see the crowd’s reaction when I step on to the catwalk. There will be amazing dances and singing performances along with poetry reading. The best part is that all proceeds from the event will go to YPAS, a local charity in aid of young people.

The fashion show, ‘Where’s Your Thread At?’, will be held at The Academy of St Nicholas on Thursday 3rd July from 6.30pm. Tickets are £2 each and are available to purchase from Reception at The Academy of St Nicholas, with all proceeds going to Liverpool Young Person’s Advisory Service.