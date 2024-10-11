From Farewells to the Faith: Liverpool Funeral Arranger’s Path to Priesthood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From orchestrating final farewells to delivering Sunday sermons, a Liverpool funeral arranger is transforming her life - and her community - through an unexpected calling.

Sharon Dooley, 53, has always been a pillar of her community, juggling roles as a trade union official, holistic therapist, Rainbow leader, and even a local football club manager. But nine years ago, a friend suggested she try her hand as a funeral arranger with Co-op Funeralcare, Allerton.

However, almost a decade on, Sharon’s commitment to serving others is now leading her to the pulpit. While still working as a funeral arranger, Sharon is now an ordinand - a priest in training - working towards a Diploma of Higher Education in Theology, Ministry, and Mission. She is currently balancing her training alongside her role as a part-time chaplain.

Sharon’s faith has been a cornerstone of her life since she was 14, and her path to priesthood felt like a natural next step. She said: “Priesthood, much like funeralcare, is a calling. I have always been an active member of my local church’s community and after being encouraged to preach, I began to feel that this was the path for me.”

Sharon Dooley, 53, is on a path to Priesthood

Sharon feels that her two roles are deeply interconnected. She said: “Both require a high level of empathy, the ability to listen and nurture, and a commitment to guiding people through some of the most challenging moments of their lives. Whether I’m assisting a family in arranging a funeral or preparing to lead a service, I’m able to draw on the same core values.”

Sharon’s colleagues at Co-op Funeralcare have been incredibly supportive, helping her through the demands of academic assignments. Her family, though not religious, are proud of her journey. Her son summed it up best upon hearing that Sharon would be pursuing priesthood: “See, I told you my mum’s going to be a vicar!”

Once qualified, Sharon will continue her role as a funeral arranger during the week, while serving as a self-supporting minister on weekends; leading services, officiating weddings, and providing pastoral care in her parish. She believes her experience in funeralcare has provided her with the perfect preparation for the priesthood, particularly in building strong community connections and offering comfort during difficult times.

As Sharon continues her journey, she is already aware of a change in herself - a deeper sense of purpose and fulfillment. She said: “My family and friends have noticed a transformation in me since I began my training, particularly in how I carry myself. It’s a long road, but it feels like my true calling, and I’m committed to serving my community in both vocations.”

