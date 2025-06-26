From Liverpool to the fast lane: Jess Smith joins British F4 media team and lands spot at The British Motor Show

L-R Jess Smith, Thomas Bearman, Xavier Avramides, David Bearman

Liverpool’s very own Jess Smith is racing ahead in the world of motorsport media, proving she’s not just along for the ride—she’s helping steer the future of the sport. The 17-year-old content creator was recently invited to work trackside with the official British F4 media team at Oulton Park, marking a major milestone in her rapidly rising career.

“It was incredible to work with the British F4 media team,” Jess said. “I got the opportunity to talk to people who work in the industry I want to go into and find out how they made their career work. It was an amazing experience to collaborate with the team and be able to show young fans of motorsport what is possible when you have the support behind you.”

Armed with her camera, questions, and signature energy, Jess spent the weekend interviewing drivers, capturing behind-the-scenes footage, and sharing the stories that fans don’t usually get to see. “My highlight of the day was being able to interview all the different drivers and getting such different types of interviews. My chat with the Hitech drivers was chaotic but hilarious, and my interview with Rowan Campbell-Pilling was super insightful.”

"There was also some very impressive drives by Thomas Bearman and Chase Fernandez at Oulton Park" Jess confessed neither driver has had the easier start to the season but they improved massively at Oulton where both drivers were on the podium and Thomas secured his first win.

Jess Smith meets Chase Fernandez

"F1 backed drivers Ethan Jeff-Hall and Ella Lloyd have also had a very good weekend, proving that they have what it takes to become race winners in the British F4 championship."

Jess has earned a reputation for her engaging, down-to-earth content and her natural ability to connect with both racers and fans. She’s also quick to shout out others in the industry who’ve inspired her. “Jess Coulsell and Connor Botha both work closely with British F4 drivers and produce amazing content. They’ve given me so much advice on different techniques that have already helped me level up my own work.”

So what’s next? Jess is heading to The British Motor Show this August at Farnborough International Exhibition Centre—not just to attend, but to speak. She’ll be sharing her journey on the Youth in Motorsport panel and also joining the Driven Women panel, a celebration of trailblazing women in the automotive world.

“It’s such an honour to be part of the speaker line-up at The British Motor Show,” says Jess. “I’m excited to meet people, share my story, and hopefully inspire others to get involved in motorsport—especially those who might not have thought it was possible.”

Ella Floyd had a fantastic weekend at Oulton Park

The British Motor Show runs from 15–18 August 2025 and is packed with live driving displays, interviews, car debuts, and interactive family fun. You can book tickets and find out more at thebritishmotorshow.live.

Follow Jess’s journey on Instagram at @js.tracksidemedia