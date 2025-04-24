From Restraint Jacket to Shakespeare: The Powerful Journey of Actor Christopher Lee-Power

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christopher Lee-Power’s journey is a powerful testament to resilience, change, and the enduring strength of the human spirit. Born and raised in Birkenhead, Wirral, Christopher’s roots trace back to Dublin, where his grandmother was born before moving to Liverpool to give birth to his father. From an early age, Christopher faced significant adversity, yet he has forged a remarkable career. Today, the British actor draws on his life experiences to motivate and uplift others through his work and storytelling.

A Childhood Marked by Struggle

Christopher’s early years were shaped by hyperactivity, speech difficulties, and lack of coordination. He was frequently admitted to a local hospital, staying from Sunday to Friday, only going home on weekends. “I hated that place,” he recalls. “Every Thursday, I’d watch my mum come down the hill with my colouring books and chocolates. The medication wore me down, and one time, I tried to run away, but the matron caught me.”

His most painful memory, however, was when his mother discovered that he had been placed in a restraint jacket. “My mum was furious,” Christopher says. “She told my dad, who came to rescue me, and that was when they decided to home-school me.”

Christopher Lee-Power as the General in BAFTA director Christopher Swann's play One Night

The Struggles of School and Addiction

School was difficult for Christopher. He struggled with reading and writing, which led to frustration and anger. “I couldn’t spell, and I got upset when I couldn’t grasp the questions being asked. It made school feel impossible.”

To cope, Christopher fell into a cycle of solvent abuse, alcohol, and gambling in the 1980s. “I thought these things helped me forget my problems, but they were only making things worse,” he admits. “They were keeping me from forming healthy relationships and were destroying my life.”

Faith, Recovery, and New Beginnings

Actor Christopher Lee-Power

In a turning point, Christopher discovered faith through attending a local church and youth club. This marked the beginning of his recovery and return to education. It was here that he met Ron Gittins, who was attending the college to study both art and drama.

“Ron was not just a peer, he was a true mentor. He had so much knowledge about culture, drama, and the arts. He introduced me to Shakespeare and classical theatre. We became very close friends, and he took me under his wing. He had a brilliant flat, and after he passed away, it became well-known for the beautiful murals he painted—depicting Rome, Egypt, and Greece in every room.”

Finding His Voice

Under Ron's mentorship, Christopher worked hard to refine his voice and craft. Despite facing numerous rejections from drama schools, Christopher's resilience saw him finally accepted into Richmond Drama School, where he earned an Oxford Diploma in Acting. He later enhanced his training with evening classes at RADA.

"My working-class roots are something I’m proud of," Christopher shares. "But Ron helped me develop the voice and presence I needed to take on powerful roles—characters like kings, politicians, and villains."

A Career on Stage and Screen

Christopher’s acting career has been nothing short of remarkable, with roles in productions such as The Hunt for Michael Myers and The Death of Michael Myers. He has also performed on stage in Shakespearean roles, playing iconic characters such as Mark Antony, Macbeth, and most recently, The General in the World War I play One Night, directed by BAFTA-winning Christopher Swann.

Personal Losses

Christopher’s life has also been marked by devastating personal losses, including the death of his sister to cancer and his father to breathing difficulties. “Losing my sister and dad broke my heart,” he reflects. “There are still moments when I hear a piece of music or see a photo that takes me back to the good times with them.”

Giving Back to the Next Generation

Today, Christopher is dedicated to giving back to the next generation, helping young people navigate the challenges he once faced. “If I can help even one person the way Ron helped me, it will all have been worth it,” he says.

Christopher Lee-Power’s journey is an inspiring tale of resilience, passion for the arts, and the power of mentorship. His story reminds us that even in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds, it’s possible to rise, find our voice, and make an impact.

Christopher Lee-Power is part of the Great British Speakers

https://greatbritishspeakers.co.uk/talents/christopher-lee-power-speaker/