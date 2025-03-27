Fun free Easter activities in All LEGO Stores UK wide this April

For Easter, the LEGO Store has a series of activities to keep kids and families having fun over the Easter break and ahead of Easter weekend. From the likes of Make-and-Takes and Build-A-Minifigure - there’s lots for kids and LEGO fans to participate in! It’s free to attend and activities are available in LEGO UK and Ireland Stores!

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The LEGO® Group has got you covered with a series of activities taking place during the Easter holidays in LEGO stores across the UK and Ireland.

Keeping the kids occupied, from the 11th to 19th April, LEGO stores across the country will have an array of in-store activities for kids and families to immerse themselves into Easter excitement with entertainment that’s free of charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the Easter Hunt - where kids can find mini-builds hidden round the store for the chance to take home a free Easter-themed sticker sheet - to discovering gifting ideas, such as the LEGO Decorative Easter Egg and the LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Cute Bunny. With all this fun to be had, there’s no excuse to miss out!

User (UGC) Submitted

Shoppers can also Build-A-Minifigure where exclusive Easter designs can be discovered, enabling a further personalised experience. Kids can also pick up a free bunny ears headband in stores whilst stocks last.

What’s more, the LEGO Group’s in-store Make-and-Takes will be updated for customers to build a LEGO Easter Egg, which can be taken home, for free! The Make-and-Takes are available in all UK & Ireland stores between:

12th April - 10:00-12:00

13th April - 12:00-14:00

But that’s not all. For new and existing LEGO Passport holders, this Easter the LEGO Stores are offering a brand new Easter stamp to add to their collection. Those who do not yet have a Passport can pick up one at their local LEGO store free of charge, which can be used year-round to collect an array of different stamps - across the world!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoppers looking for the perfect gift for Easter need look any further than the newly released LEGO Vincent van Gogh Sunflowers, now available exclusively from the LEGO Store.

Customers can also get their hands on the LEGO Icons French Cafe, the LEGO CITY Donut Truck and the LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Wild Animals: Pink Flamingo among many other LEGO products!

For more information head to LEGO.com or visit your local LEGO store.