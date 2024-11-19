Future hairdressers come together at The Collective Live

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Lancashire College were honoured to host The Collective Live, in partnership with VTCT for over 100 Hairdressing and Barbering students from across the Northwest region.

VTCT is the popular, industry standard range of qualifications and assessment systems in Hair, Barbering, Beauty & Aesthetics, as well as Hospitality. Recognised by the world’s leading brands and salon chains, VTCT offers exceptional choice from its catalogue of 600 qualifications.

The event showcased demonstrations of cutting-edge hairdressing and barbering techniques, which included hair colouring and creating a sharp barbering style. CLOUD NINE, a well-known hair brand took centre stage as guest speakers to provide students with exclusive insights into the future of heating style.

The revolutionary tool promises to transform the world of heated styling by offering a glance into the future where precision meets creativity. Alongside Cloud Nine’s visionary presentation, the event featured a dynamic lineup of news and updates from across the industries of Hair and Barbering.

Neil Farrell, Curriculum Manager for Business Service, Leisure, and Creative at West Lancashire College said: “Hosting The Collective Live in partnership with VTCT was an incredible opportunity to inspire and elevate our Hairdressing and Barbering students’ progress and skill set. The event was a great learning experience for both our students and others from a variety of colleges within the Northwest. It was wonderful to team up with VTCT and they’re welcome back on our campus anytime!”

Students in attendance at the event were treated to some fantastic prizes and exclusive goody bags, courtesy of Denman, Hairdressers Journal and CLOUD NINE. These thoughtfully curated gifts were designed to enhance students styling experience and featured those must-have tools and accessories. The generous gesture ensures that students not only left the event with valuable knowledge, but also with the resources to put their newfound skills into practice.

If you would like to learn more about the Hairdressing and Barbering courses available for school leavers and adults, please visit the college’s website or contact their enquiries team directly at [email protected] or 01695 52300.