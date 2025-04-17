‘Game-changing’ funding boost for Wirral club Ninja C.I.C as it receives Flutter ‘Cash4Clubs’ charity grant to help its fight against Parkinson’s Disease

Flutter UKI funds Cash4Clubs and has selected 200 winners from across the UK and Ireland as recipients of £2,000 each to help drive participation in grassroots sports and wellbeing by improving facilities and laying on extra coaching programmes.

Since the Cash4Clubs initiative was launched in 2008, nearly £6.5 million has been invested into community sports by Flutter UKI through its brands, which include Betfair, Paddy Power, Sky Betting & Gaming PokerStars and tombola.

Organisers of the Ninja C.I.C club - in Wallasey - have said the grant will allow its 65 to 70 weekly participants to continue to enjoy classes and even allow them to offer extra classes to deal with demand.

Founder Zoltan Varga, a neurorehabilitation therapist and taekwondo martial artist, said:

“Getting a grant like this is game-changing. We started this club in 2018 and we realised that people who suffer from Parkinson's respond very well to the methods of boxing and martial arts.

“High intensity work outs are important for them. It helps your core and trunk and also focuses the mind and improves people’s mood.

“Our members really push themselves and come away from every session feeling invigorated and happier.

“It gives them multiple benefits at once. We have had an enormous uptake of these classes which have now become over-subscribed. The grant from Cash4Clubs makes it possible for Ninja C.I.C to lay on extra classes and therefore help more people in the Wirral area who suffer from Parkinson’s.”

At present the club runs two to three classes a week at the Universal Taekwondo Academies in Wallasey but the funding means this is likely to go up to four-a-week.

The club, which was founded in 2018, started by offering the clubs as ‘pay-as-you-go’ but now classes are free thanks to the Cash4Clubs grant.

Paul Williams, Volunteer Fundraiser at the club, which offers classes to people between 40 and 70, said:

“In the past year, we have seen a rise in the number of Parkinson's sufferers attending our classes. Unfortunately, Parkinson's is considered the fastest growing neurological disease in the world so it is great that we can now provide more relief for sufferers in our community.”

Kevin Harrington, Chief Executive of Flutter UKI, said:

“The Cash4Clubs initiative is a key part of our group’s global commitment to improve the lives of 10 million people in the communities where we operate by 2030 as part of our Positive Impact Plan. Community clubs are the bedrock of sport in the UK and Ireland, and we are committed to doing everything we can to help these smaller organisations continue to make a big difference to people’s lives.

“Last year we doubled our funding from £200,000 to £400,000 after receiving so many applications. The number of clubs needing financial assistance continues to grow, which indicates the real value these grants have for local grassroots organisations, many of which are existing on a shoestring.”

Sported’s head of marketing Mark Woods said:

"More than 700 clubs from across the UK and Ireland, spanning a massive variety of sports, submitted applications for the scheme and our priority was to support recipients delivering real impacts into their communities. So many of these groups are addressing barriers to participation to ensure that no-one is excluded from sport and physical activity due to financial, societal or physical challenges.

“But we know every penny is precious in what they do. The funds provided through Cash4Clubs underline the huge impact which even a modest grant can have on these organisations, and it will make a difference to the people they serve."

Applications for next year’s round of grant funding will open later this year. For more information please visit https://cash-4-clubs.com/.

1 . Contributed Nearly £6.5 million has been invested into community sports by Flutter UKI Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The club offers classes to men and women between 40 and 70 years old Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Organisers of the Ninja C.I.C have said the 'vital' grant will allow its 65 to 70 weekly participants to continue to enjoy classes Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Ninja C.I.C offer martial arts training to those suffering with Parkinson's Disease, keeping them active Photo: Submitted