Garston woman describes her shock after her cat suddenly went blind

A cat expert has spoken about how her life was turned upside down when her precious pet suddenly went blind.

Katie Gwilt, who runs The Kat Lady holistic cat care business and lives in Garston, Liverpool spends time with cats on a daily basis, and cares for her own four furry family members Tristain, Izzy, Eris and Loki.

But nothing could prepare Katie for the shock of discovering that Eris had suddenly gone blind, and the adaptations that she would have to make to ensure that the cat continued to lead a happy life.

In November 2023 Katie noticed some changes in Eris' behaviour and started to get worried that the friendly tabby was poorly.

She said: "She used to eat on the worktop out of the way of the other cats but she was no longer jumping up. She also seemed a bit wobbly in general and was holding her back end lower to the ground. I thought perhaps she was in pain as her pupils were very dilated also so I gave her some arnica homeopathic pain killer in the short term.

"I feared the worst, that her kidneys were shutting down so took her to the vet for a full check up. They took her blood, checked her blood pressure, I had a urine sample with me for them and did a general health check. After a short time the vet commented did I know she was blind! "At first he wasn't sure if it was both eyes or just one but it turned out to be both."

Sharing her story to help reassure others facing a similar crisis, Katie told of her shock at the vet's diagnosis, and the initial guilt that she hadn't realised that her pet could no longer see.

She said: "I was so shocked, how could I not have noticed? When and how did it happen? It turns out that Eris had very high blood pressure which had caused her retinas to detach. It is actually really difficult to detect as there are no outward symptoms of high blood pressure that we can pick up on day to day unless we measure blood pressure regularly.

"Once I knew she was blind a few things made sense. The lack of certainty moving around the home and the reduction in jumping. She still loves to climb and always manages to find the most awkward way to get where she wants to go."

Following the frightening discovery, Katie then set about making adaptations in the home, including stairs up to Katie's bed so the pair could still enjoy cuddles at night.

Katie also knew that she would have to be careful when making any new changes to things in the home, as Eris could easily become disorientated.

"She went up the steps straight away with no issues and has used them ever since. I was amazed how quickly she adapted and she is so good at getting around. She walks just slightly into something and then knows which way she needs to turn to get to where she wants to go. Having different textures of carpets and laminate also helps her to be able to place where she is if she is picked up and moved by me."

Blindness in older cats is relatively common, while some cats are born blind or lose their sight as an accident or trauma, and Katie would like to reassure pet owners that their own cat will adapt should the worst happen.

She added: "Eris is never far from my side just like before she went blind. She sleeps with me every night and is rarely more than one metre away from me if I am at home

"She's a little wobbly and slower than she used to be for sure, but being blind hasn't stopped her from doing much to be honest. With a bit of patience and perseverance we have overcome this challenge and I wouldn't have my Eris any other way. If anyone is in the same boat it really does feel daunting at first, but your cat is still just the same, just with a little quirk which you can support them with easily."

To find out more about The Kat Lady go to www.thekatlady.co.uk