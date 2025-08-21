GCSE celebrations for Ormiston Bolingbroke Academy
This year’s cohort achieved particularly highly in subjects including English language, English literature, history and Modern Foreign Language. Alongside the academy’s success, some of the individual achievements include:
Alice Boone who achieved a grade 9 in French, English language and literature, grades 8/7 in science, a 7 in psychology and history, and a grade 6 in mathematics
Max Boone who secured a grade 8 in physics, mathematics and chemistry, a 7 in English language and history, and a 6 in biology, English literature and geography
Jack Miller who received a grade 9 in history, geography and English literature, 7 in English language, science, 6 in mathematics and Distinction in sport
Arinze Nwachukwu who achieved a Distinction* in engineering, a grade 8 in chemistry, mathematics and physics, a 7 in biology and English literature, and a Distinction in sport
Caitlin Bryan who obtained a grade 9 in English literature, an 8 in English language, and a 6 in chemistry, geography and psychology
Reece Southam who achieved a grade 6 in business, English language and literature and a grade 5 in mathematics, geography and a Merit in music
Halle Williams who secured grade 7 in English language and psychology, a 6 in chemistry, literature and mathematics, a grade 5 in physics and biology and Merit in dance
Ben Jackson who received a grade 7 in English language, a 6 in English literature, a 5 in geography and mathematics and photography and a Merit in sport. Alongside studying photography, Ben has supported the local football club with match day photographs.
Ormiston Bolingbroke Academy is proud to be a community-led academy, committed to ensuring students gain the skills and knowledge through education to have a successful and rewarding life, full of opportunity. As part of Ormiston, the academy is dedicated to providing the highest quality education and ensuring that every child, regardless of their background, gains the skills and opportunities they need to thrive.
Kathryn Evans, Principal at Ormiston Bolingbroke Academy, said:
“It is excellent to see so many of our Year 11 students receive such remarkable results today. They have been working so hard over the past few years, in a true show of our values of ambition and determination. We are delighted for them.
“I know we will be all championing them and can’t wait to hear all about their next steps, including many of them continuing with us at our sixth form here in September.”