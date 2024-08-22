Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This morning students opened some of the strongest GCSE results the Liverpool Blue Coat School has achieved in recent memory.

Over 80% of all exams sat achieved a grade at 7 or above, with over 36% securing a coveted grade 9. This is compared to a national average for the number of 9s awarded of around 5%.

Kevin Sexton, the school’s interim Headteacher, said: “Across the whole year group of students we have seen some real success stories. Our students have achieved so much, and they should be hugely proud of the very high number of top grades they have achieved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One student, Shamal Harave achieved straight 9s. Shamal said: “I was hoping for all 9s, but you just never know. I was a little worried about my English result.

GCSE Results Day at The Blue Coat School

“Ultimately, I knew I just had to work hard and focus to achieve my goal…and I am delighted with the results I secured.”

Haphziah Camillus secured 11 9s. She said: “This school is such a supportive place. The teachers just want you to do your best, and they have been hugely supportive.

“The support of my family and friends has also been invaluable. My friends and I all help each other out – and it is great that we can now celebrate together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year the school was in the top 100 schools nationally for the progress that students make, and all indications are that results this year will exceed the bar set in 2023.

“The provisional information suggestions that we are in an even stronger position this year in terms of progress data. This really is testament not only to our brilliant students, but also our fantastic staff who go above and beyond for our students.

“It is also heartening that most of the students will be returning in September to join our Sixth Form. We look forward to welcoming them back and supporting them as they continue their education with us.