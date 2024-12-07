Gillian Hughes completes placement with Northstone

Leading housebuilder, Northstone, has pledged its support to the Women Into Home Building programme with Gillian Hughes from Liverpool completing the three week placement.

A Home Builders Federation (HBF) initiative, Gillian joined Northstone as part of the fifth cohort of this programme; an initiative dedicated to empowering more women to step into site management roles within the construction industry as currently only 16% are females and only 4% of those are in management roles.

Gillian, who is a self-confessed renovation addict as well as being a qualified mortgage broker and accountant has always wanted to focus her career on her passion for property and this programme opened the right doors to allow her to do just that; with participants given extensive training to enhance their understanding of both construction and skills in site management.

With an initial ‘Insight Week’ hosted by the HBF, Gillian spent a further two weeks onsite with the Northstone team, experiencing hands on life on a construction site. From snagging properties, undertaking first and second fix inspections with the building controller, working with sub-contractors, pre plaster inspections and so much more Gillian was given the chance to immerse herself in a variety of roles and challenges at the builders Tulach and Popple developments in Wigan.

Gillian Hughes at Northstone's Popple site with site manager John Tutty

Commenting on her placement, Gillian said: “I have absolutely loved my time with Northstone; such an incredible forward-thinking house builder with a passion for quality, style, sustainability and community which was really important to me. The team have been really welcoming and I can’t thank them enough for the breadth of opportunities they gave me, allowing me to really get stuck in and get my hands dirty too. It’s been the best experience I could have hoped for.”

Having now completed her three-week programme, Gillian is hoping to explore trainee site management positions whilst also going on to study Construction at Edge Hill University.

Chrissie Bramhall-England, Communities Manager at Northstone who facilitated Northstone’s involvement in the Women Into Home Building programme added: “It’s been fantastic to see Gillian’s enthusiasm and commitment to learning about the industry. This initiative is such a powerful step towards encouraging more women to explore rewarding careers in homebuilding, and we’re proud to be a part of it! Gillian has been so determined to explore all opportunities, really taking on board all the training and not afraid to get stuck in so we know she has a promising career ahead of her.”

Northstone is an award-winning homebuilder based in the North West of England with a mission to challenge outdated perceptions of new build homes by delivering design-led, sustainable communities that set a new bar for high quality homes in stunning surroundings.

To find out more about Northstone visit www.northstone.co.uk