Girls’ football team brings a different dimension to Wellesbourne Primary School

The introduction of a girls’ football team at Wellesbourne Primary School in Liverpool is making a profound impact on the spirit of the school and pupils’ participation in sport as it paves the way for a new era of confidence, teamwork and sports engagement for girls.

Since its inception, the school has witnessed a monumental turnaround in the attendance of extra-curricular activities by its female pupils, with a significant increase in girls now attending at least one after-school sports club.

Initially set up during the last academic year by the school’s apprentice teaching assistant, Chloe Shepherd, who is completing her qualification through Liverpool School Sports Partnership (LSSP), the football team has built dreams by taking girls’ football from the playground to the pitch.

Training every week, the girls compete in a school football league which has seen them play at major football hubs in the region such as Tiber Football Centre and Jericho Lane in Aigburth. They’ve also taken part in Liverpool Football Club Academy tournaments.

Wellesbourne Primary School Girls' Football Team

Having won some matches with an eight goal difference, members of the girls’ football team have now begun playing for community clubs outside of school with one pupil joining AFC Knowsley and another pupil receiving specialised goalkeeper coaching through Black Cats GK.

Speaking on the introduction of the girls’ football team, headteacher of Wellesbourne Primary School, Nicola Ryan, said: “Introducing a girls’ football team has genuinely brought a different dimension to our school and changed the culture for the better.

“I can’t thank Chloe enough for the way in which she has taken our girls’ football team under her wing, from set-up to scoring nine goals a game. Our older girls in Year 6 are now taking part in sports outside of school because of Chloe and we would really struggle with girls’ participation if it wasn’t for having her as a positive female role model in sport.”

Chloe joined Wellesbourne Primary School in September 2023 as a LSSP apprentice teaching assistant with PE focus. She has completed her level 3 apprenticeship and is currently working towards her level 4 apprenticeship with the expert guidance of LSSP’s apprenticeship team.

Commenting on the impact of the girls’ football team, Chloe said: “It’s truly broken-down barriers and increased confidence. The girls no longer feel that football is a sport just for boys and by breaking down these stereotypes in male dominated sports it shows the girls how they, too, can shine and excel in this sport.

“They are not afraid to play anymore and will actively show other pupils across the school, including the boys, the new skills and tricks they have learned. I’m extremely proud of what we’ve achieved and can’t wait to see where we’ll end up next year – hopefully with another 9-1 win!”

As an LSSP teaching assistant apprentice, Chloe is supporting the organisation’s work with the Barclays Girls’ Football School Partnership to encourage schools to provide equal opportunities for girls to play football.

Joint CEO of LSSP Adella Dando, added: “We’re so proud of Chloe and the work she is doing to provide girls with the same opportunities as boys to play football.

At LSSP, we believe that all schools should have, and provide, equal access to sporting opportunities and this is one of the reasons why we support schools to hire apprentices that can help our young people lead happy, healthy and active lifestyles.”

As an apprenticeship provider, LSSP’s teaching assistant apprentices are becoming a game changer for schools across the region who have cited multiple benefits, from increased teacher capacity by leading after school clubs like Chloe to creating positive and inclusive learning environments to support learners who require additional support.