Glaucoma UK announces the recipients of its 2025 project grants

Glaucoma UK is delighted to announce the three recipients of its 2025 project grants. The panel had a difficult time deciding between some strong applications. The recipients are Associate Professor Kuang Hu (UCL Institute of Ophthalmology), Dr Lucy Bosworth and her team (University of Liverpool) and Dr Colin Chu and collaborators (UCL Institute of Ophthalmology).

Associate Professor Kuang Hu, at UCL Institute of Ophthalmology. His project is titled Clarifying the Prognosis: Identifying Glaucoma Progression Patterns with Artificial Intelligence. The project will look at an AI tool called SuStaIn to identify subtypes of glaucoma from OCT scans. It's previously been successfully used in Alzheimer's dementia, and could help risk stratify patients with more confidence. The grant is worth just under £90,000 and his project will last 18 months.

Kuang told us, “This research will help pinpoint people at higher risk of vision loss from glaucoma, allowing for closer monitoring and earlier treatment, while also providing reassurance to those at lower risk and making the best use of NHS resources. Receiving this grant is a tremendous privilege, as it not only supports our work but also endorses its importance through the backing of expert patients and professionals at Glaucoma UK.”

Dr Lucy Bosworth and her team at the University of Liverpool. Her project is titled LIVTM: A Regenerative Cell-Based Implant to Restore Natural Eye Drainage in Glaucoma. The project will involve looking at a bioengineered scaffold which is implanted into the trabecular meshwork drainage channels of the eye. Lucy and her colleagues are hoping that as well as improving drainage of fluid out of the eye, the scaffold might restore the health of the meshwork. The grant is worth just under £100,000 and the project will last a year.

Dr Lucy Bosworth (University of Liverpool)

On receiving the award, Lucy said, “We’re incredibly grateful to Glaucoma UK for supporting our team with this funding. It gives us the opportunity to explore a regenerative, cell-based approach that aims not only to improve fluid drainage in the eye but also to restore the health of the trabecular meshwork. Our hope is that this work will contribute to long-term treatments that protect vision and improve quality of life for people living with glaucoma.”

Dr Colin Chu and collaborators, also at UCL Institute of Ophthalmology. His project is titled Characterising the 3D Spatial Biology of the Human Optic Nerve Head in Glaucoma. By imaging and mapping the optic nerve head (where the nerve cells leave the eye and head towards the brain), Dr Chu is hoping that scientists and clinicians will have a better understanding of what’s happening at a cellular level in this crucial part of the eye. This could help identify changes that occur in glaucoma which affect the health of the nerve cells. The grant is worth just under £50,000 and the project will last a year.

Colin shared: “This grant allows us to start a collaboration, to apply cutting-edge technologies to study changes in donor eyes from patients that had Glaucoma. We hope it will give us new insights, as we will be able to look in 3D at all the different interacting cells that support the optic nerve and how they alter in disease.”

Winnie Nolan, chair of Glaucoma UK’s Clinical Advisory Panel, commented: “We are very excited about all three projects. We believe they could have a significant impact on people living with glaucoma, through improved identification of those most at risk of sight loss, better treatment options or gaining knowledge of the causes underlying glaucoma. We wish them luck as they embark on their projects.”

Dr Colin Chu (UCL Institute of Ophthalmology)

The charity also offered funding for a PhD studentship this year, worth up to £120,000 over three years, but did not receive any suitable applications.

The trustees and staff of the charity would like to congratulate Kuang, Lucy, Colin and all of their colleagues.