Global Primary Care Conference 2026: Shaping the future of healthcare

A glimpse into our previous Primary Care and Public Health Conference — where global minds came together to exchange ideas, research, and innovations in healthcare

The 4th International Conference on Primary Care and Public Health 2026, set in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, will bring together healthcare professionals from around the world to explore innovative strategies, collaborative research, and emerging practices in primary care and public health. The event offers both in-person and virtual participation.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, taking place on May 07–08, 2026 (in person) and May 21–22, 2026 (webinar), will feature keynote sessions, workshops, and research presentations by global leaders in healthcare and public health.

This conference serves as a hub for sharing best practices, building partnerships, and advancing health policy, especially in primary care delivery systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Submit your abstracts, participate in live sessions, and connect with peers across the globe. Don’t miss this opportunity to contribute to the evolving field of public health.

More info at: www.primarycare.scientexconference.com