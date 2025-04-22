Go make-up free – the benefits are more than skin deep says Liverpool GP
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Much of this movement has been motivated by a desire to encourage self-acceptance amongst their younger fanbase who feel under increasing pressure to conform to a certain “look”.
The benefits of going make-up free are both physical and mental says Liverpool GP and dermatology specialist Dr Stephanie Gallard. “Leaving our make-up off can boost the skin’s health by allowing it to breathe and it will also reduce the risk of outbreaks and irritation which I often see caused by cosmetic products”, she explains. “Embracing a make-up free face can also enhance self-esteem as it encourages us to love our natural beauty and fosters a sense of self-acceptance. I would also add that it saves time in the morning”!
In celebration of National No Make-Up Day on 26 April, here are Astral’s Top 5 natural beauties:
- Amanda Seyfried
- Alicia Keys
- Selena Gomez
- Pamela Anderson
- Billie Eilish
By showcasing their bare faces, these celebrities are encouraging others to embrace any perceived imperfections and are redefining what it means to be beautiful.
Celebrate National No Make-Up Day and embrace your natural beauty!