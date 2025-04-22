Go make-up free – the benefits are more than skin deep says Liverpool GP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In recent years, there has been an emerging trend amongst younger celebrities. The trend, identified by iconic skincare brand Astral® loved by beauty influencers, involves a growing number of female celebrities removing the make-up in favour of embracing their skin’s natural beauty.

Much of this movement has been motivated by a desire to encourage self-acceptance amongst their younger fanbase who feel under increasing pressure to conform to a certain “look”.

The benefits of going make-up free are both physical and mental says Liverpool GP and dermatology specialist Dr Stephanie Gallard. “Leaving our make-up off can boost the skin’s health by allowing it to breathe and it will also reduce the risk of outbreaks and irritation which I often see caused by cosmetic products”, she explains. “Embracing a make-up free face can also enhance self-esteem as it encourages us to love our natural beauty and fosters a sense of self-acceptance. I would also add that it saves time in the morning”!

In celebration of National No Make-Up Day on 26 April, here are Astral’s Top 5 natural beauties:

Make-up free and fabulous

Amanda Seyfried Alicia Keys Selena Gomez Pamela Anderson Billie Eilish

By showcasing their bare faces, these celebrities are encouraging others to embrace any perceived imperfections and are redefining what it means to be beautiful.

Celebrate National No Make-Up Day and embrace your natural beauty!