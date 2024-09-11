Grandfather celebrates 50 years' service whilst clocking up two million miles in field service role

Terry Smith from Huyton recalls standout memories from five decades in the parking sector

A field service engineer is celebrating the milestone of 50 years’ employment during which time he’s clocked up over two million miles of travel, with no plans to retire any time soon.

Terry Smith, 66, from Huyton has worked for intelligent parking company Metric Group, since 1974. His remit includes maintaining and installing parking terminals across the UK with a period of supporting the company in America.

After leaving school at 15, Terry studied electronics before applying for a role with the company, formerly known as Automaticket 50 years ago.

Looking back fondly at his significant career, Terry said: “If you‘d asked me as a boy where I would see myself in 50 years’ time, I don’t think I would’ve said I would still be in the same job. It honestly doesn’t feel that long, maybe on Friday afternoons’ but I genuinely do enjoy it and I’ve made a lot of good friends over the years.

“A considerable part of my job is travelling. I even remember my first company car which was a white Vauxhall Chevette. With all the cars I‘ve had throughout my career at Metric I believe I’ve covered approximately 2 million miles!”

A standout memory for Terry is when he had the opportunity to work in America with six of his colleagues.

He explains: “I had the opportunity to work on our machines in Philadelphia, this would have been around 15 years ago. It was such an eye-opening experience working in a different culture and exchanging stories and knowledge – the Americans were very welcoming and accommodating.

“A great part of my trip was being able to tag visits in to Atlantic City and New York- I had a fantastic time seeing the sights and meeting new people.”

Terry says he has no desire to slow down any time soon though.

“I have a wonderful family at home as well as three grandchildren who keep me on my toes. I don’t really want to retire; I like what I do and while I can still physically do it, I will just keep carrying on,” Terry explains. “The Metric Group team might have to kick me out eventually!”

Ashley Bailey, UK Sales and Customer Services Director at Metric Group adds: “We are so lucky to have such a knowledgeable and dedicated colleague like Terry. Not only does he know our products inside out but he has a fantastic reputation with customers too.

“It’s not every day that a company gets to honour an employee for so many years of service – our heartfelt congratulations go to Terry for half a century at Metric Group!”